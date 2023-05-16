NIKKEI FORUM The 28th FUTURE OF ASIA to be held May 25-26

Nikkei Inc. has announced that NIKKEI FORUM the 28th FUTURE OF ASIA will be held on Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26.

Nikkei Inc. has announced that NIKKEI FORUM the 28th FUTURE OF ASIA will be held on Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26. Nikkei Inc. is Japan’s largest business media group and the publisher of The Nikkei and Nikkei Asia. The event will be held live at a venue in Tokyo, and is access is also available through online streaming.

This year’s conference, titled “Leveraging Asia’s power to confront global challenges,” brings together various Asian leaders. Prominent names include Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore, Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai of Thailand, President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka, President Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai of Vietnam and Former Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad of Malaysia. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan will deliver a speech at the commemorative dinner on the 25th.

Today, Asia accounts for more than 40% of global GDP, and its share of the global population is roughly 60%. Asia has the potential to lead the world in tackling global challenges such as climate change, sustainability, inflation, erosion of democratic values, and economic disparity. The region has abundant natural resources, a young and diverse population, and technology, and it is the source of innovative ideas. In the 28th FUTURE OF ASIA conference, government leaders, corporate executives, and academics will come together to discuss how the region can unlock and mobilize its potential to solve common issues in a multipolar world. The conference is to be held immediately following the G7 Hiroshima summit, focusing attention on Asia.

Outline
Title:　The 28th FUTURE OF ASIA

Date and Time:
Thursday, May 25, 2023, 10:20 am – 05:40 pm (tentative)
Friday, May 26, 2023, 9:40 am – 5:50 pm (tentative)

Organized by: Nikkei Inc.
Sponsored by: The Japan Foundation
Nomura Holdings
PwC
Fumakilla

Academic partner: Sophia University
Supported by ASEAN – Japan Centre
Official Media: Nikkei Asia
For more information and registration: https://futureofasia.net/asia2023/eng/index

