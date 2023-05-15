BYDFi Crypto Exchange Introduces 200x Leverage on BTC and ETH Trading Pairs
As the preferred exchange for individual traders, BYDFi announced the great news with a maximum leverage of up to 200x on its perpetual trading pairs.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the preferred exchange for individual traders, BYDFi is committed to enhancing users' trading experience by providing advanced features and exceptional services. BYDFi announced the great news with a maximum leverage of up to 200x on its perpetual trading pairs, aiming to offer traders more investment choices and increased trading flexibility.
BYDFi will offer 200x leverage functionality covering three cryptocurrency pairs: BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, and PAXGUSDT. The introduction of a 200x leverage trading feature will enable traders to better utilize market volatility for higher potential returns. By providing higher leverage ratios, BYDFi Exchange aims to meet the demands of traders seeking more challenging and high-reward trading strategies.
The introduction of the 200x leverage trading feature is the latest testament to BYDFi Exchange's efforts in fulfilling this commitment. BYDFi has also increased the leverage ratio to 150x for three additional cryptocurrencies: XRPUSDT, DOGEUSDT, and 1000SHIBUSDT. As a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading, BYDFi is committed to continuously enhancing user experience and providing traders with the most comprehensive trading options.
BYDFi's BTC and ETH contracts on the platform offer leverage options of 125x, 150x, and even 200x. Starting now, users have the flexibility to adjust the leverage according to their specific needs. BYDFi is delighted to provide users with an enhanced trading experience, and shortly, BYDFi will continue to roll out more new trading features.
About BYDFi
BYDFi is a cryptocurrency trading platform for individual investors. BYDFi has been offering professional, convenient, and innovative trading solutions to global users since 2020, including spot trading, lite contracts, perpetual contracts, and copy trading.
With the slogan "BUIDL Your Dream Finance" takes cryptocurrency trading to a whole new level. BYDFi aspires for its platform to afford users autonomy and leave a permanent imprint on the sector's progress.
