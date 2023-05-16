Astrome deploys World’s First Multi-Link E-Band radios for broadband internet connectivity
Astrome Technologies has deployed the world's first Multibeam E-band radio, which is capable of multiple point-to-point E-band radios into a single device.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Astrome Technologies, a Bangalore-based Deep-tech startup, has commercially deployed the world's first Multibeam E-band radio, which is capable of packing multiple point-to-point E-band radios into a single device, resulting in the distribution of the device's cost over multiple links. The radio also features Multi-Link Technology, enabling cost-effective last-mile connectivity in BharatNet infrastructure.
In a pilot project awarded to Astrome by the Indian Department of Telecommunications, the company has deployed E-band radios in Sompura Gram Panchayat in Karnataka that connect to Nidavanda and Pemmanahalli Villages. One Radio at Sompura Gram Panchayat connects to peripheral radios at Nidavanda and Pemmanahalli villages which are 2.5km and 1.6km away respectively ,with an aggregate throughput of 2Gbps.
Astrome's GigaMesh operates in the 71-76GHz and 81-86GHz frequency range, with a channel bandwidth of 250MHz . It boasts an integrated antenna with complete beamforming and beam steering capability, making it unique in the industry.
Regarding the deployment, Venkatesh Kumaran, President of Astrome, stated, "Our E-band radios with Multi-Link features and patented beamforming technology are providing cost-effective last-mile connectivity in rural India, making high-speed internet accessible to those who need it most."
Astrome is a deep tech startup that accelerates the deployment of broadband and telecom networks, and it is backed by marquee investors such as IAN Fund (India), Urania Ventures (France-Germany), and Impact Collective (South Korea). The company is incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, India's premier R&D school. Astrome has also been accelerated by EvoNexus (San Diego,CA), a 5G accelerator program sponsored by Qualcomm and Verizon.
