Blockchain startup swappin.gifts releases its AGIFT NFT solution tied to Real-World Assets

swappin.gifts AGIFT USD NFT Gift Cards - Mint, Send & Redeem swappin.gifts AGIFT USD NFT 1000$ Gift Card

swappin.gifts AGIFT NFT solution provides a seamless Off-Ramp, Store of Value and Means of Exchange for Web3 retail consumers around the world

The launch of our new AGIFT NFT solution is unlocking a completely new and innovative approach for the entire e-commerce ecosystem via the gift card instrument” — Ariel R. Abramovsky, Co-Founder & CEO of swappin.gifts

VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- swappin.gifts is a blockchain-based Web3 platform that offers compatibility with a vast range of digital currencies and tokens, allowing users to buy gift cards for global brands and e-commerce stores. The platform features a vast selection of gift cards for everyday consumer products, including groceries, medicine, flights, hotels, car rentals, and food ordering. It supports all Web3 connected wallets on four major chains - Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Smart Chain, and Avalanche. With a user-friendly interface, customers can effortlessly find ideal gift cards by searching by country and brand. Gift cards purchased with crypto can be redeemed in over 50 countries. The process is simple, all users need to do is connect their wallets, choose the chain, the token, and the gift card, and they are ready to shop.

swappin.gifts represents a major milestone in web3-based shopping and offers individuals the freedom to shop for everyday consumer products and gifts using crypto.

“By introducing our AGIFT NFT system we simultaneously provide solutions to two major pain points in e-commerce and crypto industries: in the crypto industry, we acknowledge the need to tackle several obstacles, such as limited real-world liquidity for most cryptocurrencies, high fees, regulatory compliance, and technical barriers. Despite these challenges, the market potential is enormous, with the global crypto market exceeding $2 trillion USD ATH back in 2021" said Ariel R. Abramovsky, Co-Founder & CEO of swappin.gifts.

"In the gift-card industry, we have pinpointed three primary concerns: extensive fraud, double spending, and pricing granularity. With our platform and the AGIFT NFT solution that is tied to real-world assets, we resolve these issues and offer a secure, efficient, and innovative method for businesses to manage their cash flows and provide additional revenue streams" continued Ariel R. Abramovsky

concluded Ariel R. Abramovsky, Co-Founder & CEO of swappin.gifts.

Our Vision for onboarding of the Next Billion Crypto Users and our roadmap so far

Since 2020, swappin.gifts has developed multiple solutions around the gift card instrument. We have developed and launched an API solution for both custodial and non-custodial wallets, supporting over 100 different cryptocurrencies.

This successful product launch generated an impressive Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV). Furthermore, we've deployed a comprehensive Web2 solution designed for white-label implementation. This solution supports over 100 cryptocurrencies and is scalable with the right partners.

We are pleased to announce that we have now launched our fully decentralized Web3 solution. This solution is compatible with thousands of liquid cryptocurrencies across four major blockchains and is supported by robust tier 1 smart contracts and a complete NFT solution. We believe that this cutting-edge solution will play a pivotal role in onboarding the next billion users into the crypto ecosystem.

We have established strong partnerships with different players in both the e-commerce and crypto industries. To name a few: SafePal Wallet, Ambire Wallet, Mycelium Wallet, Coin98 Super App, Changelly, and multiple gifting services around the world covering 50 different countries.

“In swappin.gifts team we are aiming to transform the corporate cash industry by integrating web3 protocols, advanced technologies, and innovative business models. Our mission is to apply blockchain-based technology with real-world applications, introducing automation, transparency, fraud prevention, and innovation to this trillion-dollar sector"

said Ariel R. Abramovsky, Co-Founder & CEO of swappin.gifts.



About swappin.gifts

swappin.gifts is a DApp that allows users to purchase from a selection of thousands of different gift cards using thousands of different cryptocurrencies over several blockchains. Built on Web3 and decentralized settlement rails swappin.gifts acts as a new and transformative off-ramp solution with global coverage in more than 50 different countries.

swappin.gifts DApp - anyone can effortlessly hold, mint, send and redeem AGIFT NFT USD Gift Cards into real world goods