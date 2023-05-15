The New York Art Life Interview, Sneha Aiyer: Successful Architectural Designer
This week Ny Art Life Magazine has an exceptional guest in its studio: Sneha Aiyer. She is one of the most skillful and inspiring architects in New York City.
An interview with Sneha Aiyer discusses new architecture in New York City with innovative ideas and a futuristic design methodology. Sneha Aiyer brings her creativity to the architectural firm at Marvel, New York, playing a crucial role on the design team, contributing to key design decisions for housing projects, and supporting theaters. Her goal is to incorporate sustainability into her built environment designs.
A former Columbia University professor once told her, "It's not about looks, it's about function," and this has become her guiding principle. Sneha sees design as a tool to enhance our surroundings, rather than just focusing on superficial aesthetics. Throughout her various responsibilities within the design team, she has adhered to this philosophy, whether it's leading teams of interns and junior designers, overseeing construction administration, or working with engineering consultants.
Sneha’s work has been admired as an architectural designer with Wolfgang & Hite in New York. At Wolfgang & Hite, she explored her creative side. She worked on designing furniture for a pop-up shop. The theme was to be playful and fluid. Sneha derived inspiration from patterns of crop circles and constellations for the product display tables. She has also designed wood and metal furniture for various interior design projects in India. She has had similar roles such as being a principal architect and working as a design lead for institutional, residential, and healthcare projects at SA+D in India after being the project architect at Indigo Architects. Her long list of successes as an international architect extends to research and teaching.
Some of the research projects she has worked on are books that spread knowledge about the diversity and universal issues that rise within architecture and design. She has worked on architectural books, one of them being ‘Teaching basic design in Architecture’ by Miki Desai. She has also collaborated with author Madhavi Desai on the book ‘Gender and the Indian City: Revisioning Design and Planning’. These books have an expansive and diverse understanding and inclusion in design, which is an important turning point for design and the arts in the modern world, especially things that are trying to be attained in New York City.
During her interview with New York Art Life, Sneha recalled her experiences with the different companies she has worked with, as well as her life and work in New York City. Without a doubt, she finds it impossible to not be inspired in this city and she is excited about the new things she will be contributing as solutions to the design world adapting to a more sustainable future, one that cannot be shaken easily with any tough situations. Sneha is working on her craft and finding her own approach and perspective in the vast world of design.
