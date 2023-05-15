Kenes Rakishev: Kazakhstan has taken a leading position in world boxing

Kenes Rakishev with the WBC-2023 winners

I sincerely congratulate our athletes, who showed top-level boxing, the will to win and true patriotism” — President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 World Boxing Championship has ended in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

In the overall medal standings, the first place went to the hosts of the tournament. The second place was taken by the national team of Kazakhstan, which lost only one medal to the Uzbek team in gold medals. Russia is in 3rd place in the team standings with two gold and bronze medals.

It is noteworthy that at the Asian Youth Boxing Championship, which took place in January of this year, the teams of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan also shared only one medal.

“We have observed and established ourselves in the most common positions in the world of boxing. In November 2022, the Kazakhstan team won the Asian Championship in Jordan. We took silver at the Asian Youth Championship in Thailand. And the ended World Championship confirmed our success in boxing. Four "gold" in different weight categories with the strongest opponents is a worthy result," Kenes Rakishev, the President of Kazakhstan Boxing Federation commented on the performance of the national team.

In the very first minutes after the end of the tournament, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, thanked his athletes. “I watched with interest the final fights at the World Boxing Championship. I sincerely congratulate Sanzhar Tashkenbay, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, Aslanbek Shymbergenov, Nurbek Oralbay, who showed top-level boxing, showed the will to win and true patriotism,” the President of Kazakhstan wrote in his social media post.

Also, the winners of the 2023 World Cup receive an additional cash reward - $ 100,000 each - from Kenes Rakishev, in addition to leading the Boxing Federation of Kazakhstan, he is also a well-known businessman in the republic.

“We cannot afford to relax. The Asian Summer Games in China are still ahead, where our athletes will also fight for victory. In fact, this is a qualification before the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Naturally, a successful performance at the Olympic Games is our main goal for the near future. I am sure that we will represent worthy our republic at the upcoming tournament,” Kenes Rakishev is sure.