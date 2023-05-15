M5Stack Unveils CoreS3: The Ultimate IoT Development Kit
Introducing CoreS3: M5Stack's revolutionary IoT dev kit. Powerful, modular, and compatible with various sensors.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- M5Stack, a leading provider of innovative hardware solutions, is proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated CoreS3, the third generation core device in the M5Stack development kit series. Building on the success of its predecessors, CoreS3 continues to uphold the modular, stackable, scalable, and portable design while introducing groundbreaking features and compatibility with a vast range of functional modules and sensors.
Since the launch of the previous generation Core2 three years ago, M5Stack has dedicated its efforts to revolutionizing the IoT development experience, leading to the breakthrough evolution of CoreS3. Powered by the advanced ESP32-S3 chip, CoreS3 showcases an impressive array of capabilities, including a camera, an optical sensor, two microphones, and a dedicated microphone chip. This integration enables CoreS3 to excel in computer vision, data analysis, and other scenarios that demand machine learning and AI-driven speech recognition.
The heart of CoreS3 lies in its ESP32-S3 chip, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor capable of operating at speeds of up to 240MHz. This exceptional processing power translates into unrivaled performance and a plethora of features. The device boasts a high-strength glass, 2.0-inch capacity touch panel with a crystal-clear resolution of 320x240. The display is highly responsive, supports multi-touch, and is wear- and scratch-resistant, ensuring longevity and durability.
Equipped with a 30w pixel camera GC0308, an ambient light distance triple sensor LTR-553ALS-WA, a high-fidelity 16bits-I2S amplifier chip AW88298, a 1w speaker, an ES7210 audio decoder chip, and dual microphones, CoreS3 delivers exceptional capabilities for video and image capture, sound output, and processing. Additionally, the integration of sensors such as the six-axis attitude sensor BMI270, the magnetometer BMM150, and the RTC chip BM8563 allows for precise data acquisition, including acceleration, angular velocity, direction of motion, geomagnetic field strength, geomagnetic direction, as well as accurate timing and hibernation-timed wake-up.
CoreS3 provides seamless WiFi connectivity for wireless communication and remote control, and supports program downloads via the TYPE-C interface, OTG, and CDC functions for external USB devices and firmware burning. With the AXP2101 power management chip and a 4-way power flow control loop, CoreS3 is designed with low power consumption in mind, allowing for efficient power switching and management.
Furthermore, CoreS3 is complemented by the inclusion of DinBase, an extension base designed specifically for the Core series. DinBase offers easy mounting options on a Din rail, wall, or any flat surface, while also providing two GROVE interfaces and an M-BUS interface for seamless integration with additional M5Stack modules and sensors.
In summary, CoreS3 is the ultimate development kit for IoT projects, DIY endeavors, smart home control systems, industrial automation control systems, computer vision applications, data analysis, and more. The CoreS3 is now available on the M5Stack website, and it comes preloaded with a UI demo firmware to facilitate easy guidance and usage.
