Free Skateboard Lessons from GOSKATE.COM on Go Skateboarding Day 2023
Free skateboard lessons from Certified GOSKATE Instructors at 100+ skateparks worldwide during celebration of Go Skate Day 2023
Skateboarding: the perfect blend of physicality, creativity, and personal growth, empowering individuals to express themselves and push boundaries.”SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GOSKATE - The leading Skateboarding School worldwide announces FREE Skateboard lessons during Go Skate Day on June 21st and weekends across the USA, Canada and the United Kingdom.
— Robert Dunfey III, Founder and CEO of GOSKATE
Thousands of GOSKATE Instructors will be skating in different skateparks and unique skate spots, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Washington DC, New York, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, and London, helping beginners to learn and helping experienced skaters to progress.
GOSKATE Instructors will be proudly wearing GOSKATE branded Tee-shirts and distributing free giveaways. Participants will receive expert guidance on the fundamentals of skateboarding including balance, control, and how to ride ramps and rails.
"Go Skateboarding Day is a celebration of the skateboarding culture and we are excited to share our passion with everyone. We want to make skateboarding accessible and offer free lessons to beginners and advanced skaters" said Robert Dunfey III, Founder and CEO of GOSKATE.
For more information on GOSKATE and the FREE Skateboard lessons on Go Skate Day, please visit https://www.goskate.com/top/go-skateboarding-day/ and follow GOSKATE on social media.
Skateboarding is an activity that promotes physical fitness, creativity, and personal growth. Unlike many organized sports, skateboarding allows participants to express their individuality and develop their unique style. GOSKATE recognizes and celebrates the following key benefits:
Physical Fitness: Skateboarding is a highly engaging physical activity that offers a comprehensive workout. It enhances balance, coordination, and core strength while simultaneously improving cardiovascular endurance. Regular skateboarding sessions contribute to a healthy lifestyle and aid in weight management.
Creativity and Self-Expression: Skateboarding fosters a sense of individuality and encourages participants to express themselves through their riding style and tricks. It provides a platform for personal creativity, allowing individuals to develop their own unique approach to the sport.
Building Confidence: Mastering skateboarding skills and conquering new tricks builds self-confidence and boosts self-esteem. Each accomplishment, no matter how small, serves as a reminder of one's capabilities and encourages further personal growth.
Social Interaction: Skateboarding is a vibrant community-driven sport that promotes social interaction and camaraderie. Skate parks and skateboarding schools offer opportunities for individuals to connect with fellow enthusiasts, share experiences, and build lasting friendships.
Mental Focus and Resilience: Skateboarding requires mental focus and determination. It challenges individuals to overcome fear, persevere through failures, and develop resilience. These qualities are transferable to various aspects of life, helping individuals tackle challenges with confidence and determination.
About GOSKATE:
GOSKATE is the largest skateboard school in the USA, Canada, and the United Kingdom, dedicated to providing professional skateboarding instruction and education. With a team of experienced instructors, they offer comprehensive programs for individuals of all ages and skill levels. Their mission is to promote skateboarding as a positive and rewarding activity while ensuring the safety and growth of their students.
