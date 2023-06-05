GOSKATE.com Celebrates Go Skate Day with Free Skateboarding Lessons Across California

Learn to Skate for Free in LA during Go Skate Day Free Skate Classes in San Diego during Go Skate Day Free lessons during Go Skate Day 2023 in San Francisco skatepark

As a truly special place for skateboarding, GOSKATE.com is offering free skateboarding lessons at multiple iconic skateparks throughout California.

We are thrilled to be part of Go Skate Day and offer free skateboarding lessons to enthusiasts across California.” — Robert Dunfey III, founder of GOSKATE.com

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- GOSKATE.com, the leading skateboard school, is thrilled to announce its participation in Go Skate Day 2023, the most important day for the skateboarding community. As a special tribute to California, a truly special place for skateboarding, GOSKATE.com is offering free skateboarding lessons at multiple iconic skateparks throughout the state.On June 21st, skate enthusiasts in the San Francisco /Bay Area can join the excitement at Pacifica Skatepark, located at Pacifica Parks Beaches & Rec, 540 Crespi Dr, Pacifica, CA 94044, USA. The event will kick off at 4 pm, giving participants the opportunity to learn from experienced GOSKATE instructors and experience the thrill of skateboarding in a supportive and inclusive environment.In the San Diego Area, GOSKATE.com will be hosting free skateboarding lessons at Washington Street Skate Park, situated at Washington Street, Pacific Hwy US 101, San Diego, CA 92101, United States. The action starts at 5 pm, providing skate enthusiasts with an incredible opportunity to learn new tricks and hone their skills.For those in the Los Angeles Area, GOSKATE.com is spreading the skateboarding joy not only on June 21st but also throughout the weekends to follow. Skaters of all ages and skill levels can find GOSKATE instructors wearing branded GOSKATE tees at multiple locations, including El Sereno Recreation Center (4721 Klamath St, Los Angeles, CA 90032, USA), Spohn Ranch Skateparks (6824 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90230, USA), and Chevy Chase Park (3002 1/4 Acresite St, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA). With a full day of free lessons, the GOSKATE.com team aims to empower the local skateboarding community and ignite the passion for this dynamic sport.California, known for its vibrant skateboarding culture and iconic skate spots, holds a special place in the hearts of skateboarders worldwide. Go Skate Day serves as a testament to the spirit of skateboarding, celebrating the freedom, creativity, and camaraderie that define this exhilarating activity."We are thrilled to be part of Go Skate Day and offer free skateboarding lessons to enthusiasts across California," said Robert Dunfey III, founder of GOSKATE.com. "Skateboarding is not just a sport but a way of life, and we are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment where individuals can explore their passion for skateboarding and push their limits."Join GOSKATE.com on Go Skate Day 2023 and experience the thrill of skateboarding under the guidance of expert instructors. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced rider, this is the perfect opportunity to advance your skills, meet like-minded individuals, and celebrate the vibrant skateboarding culture that California has to offer.For more information about the Go Skate Day 2023 events, visit https://www.goskate.com/top/go-skateboarding-day/

