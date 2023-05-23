To Digital Tech: Revolutionizing Business with AI Integration
To Digital Tech announces strategic shift towards AI integration and business development services, aiming to empower businesses and contribute to societal good
We are uniquely positioned to use technology as a tool for positive change. We don't just want to make a profit; we want to make a difference.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To Digital Tech, a leading digital services provider, is excited to announce a significant shift in its business direction. The company is now focusing on AI integration and business development services, aiming to empower businesses in the Retail, Manufacturing, and Healthcare sectors to optimise their operations and maximise success.
— Dyran Odunuga
This strategic change is a response to the rising demand for AI-powered solutions and robust business development strategies in the current digital landscape. To Digital Tech is committed to helping businesses harness the transformative power of AI and develop effective strategies to thrive in the digital world.
"We've always been passionate about helping businesses succeed in the digital space," said Dyran Odunuga, Founder of To Digital Tech. "With this new direction, we're taking our commitment to the next level. We're excited to help businesses leverage AI and develop strategies that drive growth and success."
To Digital Tech's new suite of services includes AI Workflow Optimization Consulting, AI Transition Planning and Support, AI Tech Audit and Recommendation, AI Strategy Development, and Business Development Consulting. These services are designed to help businesses integrate AI into their operations, optimise their workflows, and develop effective business strategies.
"We understand that every business is unique, and that's why we're tailoring our services to meet the specific needs of businesses in the Retail, Manufacturing, and Healthcare sectors," added Odunuga. "We're excited to bring our expertise in AI and business development to these industries and help them navigate the complexities of digital transformation."
In addition to its core services, To Digital Tech is also making strides in the realm of social good. The company has initiated the development of a blockchain-based solution aimed at supporting social enterprises. "We see technology as a powerful tool for positive change," said Odunuga. "Our goal is not just to generate profit, but to make a meaningful difference in society."
To Digital Tech has developed a starter code for this blockchain-based platform and is actively seeking collaborations with developers to bring this vision to life. The aim is to create a platform that can provide efficient services to businesses while generating funds to tackle global challenges such as income inequality and poverty.
"We're at the beginning of this exciting project," added Odunuga. "We're inviting developers who share our vision to join us in creating a solution that leverages technology for social good."
In line with this vision, Odunuga has developed starter code for an open-source, AI-driven platform that leverages blockchain technology. This platform aims to offer efficient services to businesses and generate funds for social enterprises, addressing global challenges such as income inequality and poverty.
To Digital Tech is ready to guide businesses on their journey toward digital success. For more information about To Digital Tech and its services, please contact Dyran Odunuga at hello@todigital.tech.
About To Digital Tech
To Digital Tech is a London-based digital services provider specializing in AI integration and business development services. The company is committed to helping businesses in the Retail, Manufacturing, and Healthcare sectors harness the power of AI and develop effective strategies to thrive in the digital world. For more information, visit www.todigital.tech.
Dyran Odunuga
To Digital Tech
hello@todigital.tech
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube