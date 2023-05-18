Get Ready to Be Impressed: Elephant in the Boardroom's New Website Is Here
Melbourne's Elephant in the Boardroom launches redesigned website, offering comprehensive digital solutions and a user-centric experience.MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of Melbourne's fastest growing Digital Agencies, Elephant in the Boardroom is launching their newly designed website inspired by technology and design innovations.
The brand new website offers visitors a more comprehensive understanding of Elephant in the Boardroom’s unparalleled digital solution offerings from website design and development, digital marketing channels and webchat resourcing. The new website also provides quick access to their responsive 24/7 support services and detailed case studies - which showcase the impact they have made to the businesses they’ve collaborated with.
The key focus was to design a more accessible interface with every user in mind. The new website aims to provide a user centric experience, making it easy for visitors to navigate through pages and access our full portfolio of services fast.
Created with the latest innovation this website takes you on a journey of discovery.
Elephant in the Boardroom’s new website features:
Minimalistic and visually appealing design
Not to be outdone by new trends, they’ve utilized modern 3d illustrations to give users an immersive experience and enhance user engagement.
The new website offers a wealth of new references and features such as case studies, google reviews,video resources and more.
Accessible anywhere and everywhere, by everyone the website is compatible with all screen sizes and browsers for a seamless and uninterrupted online experience.
This new website is the new digital destination for entrepreneurs, small and medium businesses looking to get the latest updates on digital marketing, technology, and chat resourcing.
“It’s rewarding to see the hard work, long hours, collaboration and dedication that goes into each and every project that Team Elephant works on - and seeing the joy in our client's faces when we deliver the final product is a remarkable feeling,” said Candace Chaudhary, Director of Operations of Elephant in the Boardroom.
Elephant in the Boardroom is inviting you to check out the new website and provide feedback.
For more information about Elephant in the Boardroom and their services, please visit their new website at www.elephantintheboardroom.com.au.
Media Contact:
Dianna Matudio
P: (03) 7018 7620
A: Level 5 / 607 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000
W: www.elephantintheboardroom.com.au
Candace Aditya
Elephant In The Boardroom
+61 3 7018 7620
team@elephantintheboardroom.com.au
