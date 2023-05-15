Procolored's DTF Printer: Revolutionizing Textile Printing with Sustainability
Procolored's 8.2" DTF Printer: Sustainable, eco-friendly, and high-quality prints. Minimizes waste and water usage. A greener future for textile printing.PICO RIVERA, CA, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Procolored, a pioneering force in digital textile printing, is spearheading a more sustainable and environmentally conscious approach to the industry through its 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer. This innovative Direct-to-Film (DTF) printer represents Procolored's commitment to promoting eco-friendly and safe printing practices.
A key aspect of their sustainability efforts is the use of eco-friendly and non-toxic inks and powders in the DTF printing process. Procolored's DTF inks and powders have been independently assessed and proven to be free of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) and low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This aligns with a 2018 study published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, which found that DTF printing inks have a significantly lower environmental impact compared to traditional textile printing inks.
Procolored's DTF ink is not only eco-friendly but also wash-resistant, safe for direct skin contact, and emits a low odor. All of their DTF inks, powders, and PET films have undergone rigorous testing and comply with the safety regulations of the EU and the US, as evidenced by their Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) certificates.
In an industry where traditional printing methods have long been associated with excessive water usage, chemical waste, and potential health risks, Procolored's DTF technology offers a breath of fresh air. The 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer, part of Procolored's latest lineup, is specifically designed to minimize waste, conserve resources, and reduce health hazards, making significant strides towards a greener and safer future for textile printing.
Unlike conventional methods, DTF printing eliminates the need for water during both the printing and post-printing processes, effectively reducing the high water consumption typically associated with textile printing. Additionally, this technology optimizes ink usage, reducing waste and ensuring efficient resource utilization.
Procolored's 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer delivers outstanding print quality with vibrant colors, all while adhering to an eco-friendly and safe approach. Its state-of-the-art design, superior print quality, and robust safety measures have already made it the preferred choice among businesses striving to minimize their environmental footprint and prioritize the well-being of their customers and employees.
"Our integration of DTF technology into our printers not only guarantees superior print quality but also offers a more sustainable and safer solution for our customers," emphasizes the CEO of Procolored. "The 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer exemplifies our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility, innovation, and health safety."
Procolored's dedication to sustainability and safety extends beyond its products. The company also places emphasis on sustainable packaging and delivery, further reinforcing its commitment to the environment and human health. By choosing Procolored's 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer, businesses are making an investment in quality while actively contributing to a more sustainable and safer future.
About Procolored
Procolored is a leading innovator in the digital textile printing industry. Their range of DTF printers reflects their unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability, and environmental safety. By offering vibrant prints while minimizing environmental impact and health risks, Procolored is dedicated to shaping a greener and safer future for the textile printing industry.
