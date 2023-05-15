Skill Samurai Australia Acquires the Skill Samurai Brand and Franchise System, For Australia, New Zealand, and Malta
Skill Samurai Australia has announced the acquisition of the Skill Samurai brand and franchise system from Jeff Hughes and Skill Samurai Inc. Canada, for AU/NZ
Our franchisees are at the heart of Skill Samurai's success, and we’re wholeheartedly committed to providing them with strong support, and innovative resources.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skill Samurai Australia has announced the successful acquisition of the Skill Samurai brand and franchise system from Jeff Hughes and Skill Samurai Inc. Canada. This strategic move positions Skill Samurai Australia as the Franchisor for the territories of Australia, New Zealand, and the Republic of Malta.

Under the previous structure, as the Master Franchisor, Skill Samurai Australia was bound by the Franchise Agreement and was also obligated to remit a portion of Franchise Fees and Royalties to Skill Samurai Inc. Canada. With this acquisition, Skill Samurai Australia gains newfound flexibility, enabling swift innovation and product launches in the local market. This localised decision-making approach is set to benefit both the company and its franchisees.
"It’s important to be able to make strategic decisions at a country level, as it aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and enhances the support we can provide to our franchisees," says Jamie Buttigieg, Skill Samurai AU/NZ Franchisor.
Beyond the strategic advantages, this acquisition further strengthens the overall business model of Skill Samurai Australia. By no longer having to send fees and royalties to Canada, the company can now invest more of its resources in supporting franchise partners, developing new products, marketing, and expanding its network. This shift empowers Skill Samurai Australia to solidify its position, ensuring long-term benefits for its valued franchisees.
Jamie Buttigieg, the Skill Samurai AU/NZ Franchisor, and Jeff Hughes, the Founder and CEO of Skill Samurai Inc., are fully committed to maintaining a consistent brand presence and nurturing a strong alignment and product offering. With a strong emphasis on the mutual exchange of best practices, Skill Samurai Australia and Skill Samurai Inc. Canada will work closely together to drive ongoing innovation and ensure continuous improvement of their products and services. This collaborative approach reflects their unwavering dedication to fostering a strong network of franchisees, encouraging knowledge sharing, and promoting collective success.
Skill Samurai Founder, Jeff Hughes, emphasised, "Our franchisees are at the heart of Skill Samurai's success, and we’re wholeheartedly committed to providing them with strong support, and innovative resources. Our goal is to empower them to thrive in their entrepreneurial journey, regardless of their location across the globe."
Skill Samurai Australia embarked on its journey by acquiring the Master Franchise in 2020 and launching a successful pilot program in Australia in 2021. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid lockdown, Skill Samurai persevered and celebrated the official opening of its first two learning centres in January 2022 (Northwest Sydney, specifically Castle Hill and Rouse Hill).
After an extensive period of testing and validating the concept locally, Skill Samurai awarded two franchise units in late 2022, situated in Elsternwick, Victoria, and Burwood, New South Wales. The company's rapid growth continued with the addition of franchise units in Ashmore (Gold Coast) and Auckland, New Zealand in early 2023. With this impressive momentum, Skill Samurai is projected to close the year with a total of 10 franchise units, cementing its position as an emerging leader in the STEM Education industry.
Skill Samurai specialises in Coding and STEM Enrichment Education and is embarking on an exciting venture into the field of math tuition with an industry-first product, MathCode Mastery. The company has made remarkable strides in recent years, constantly innovating to provide its franchisees with new products and revenue streams. Some of these offerings include after-school coding classes, school holiday STEM camps, MathCode maths tuition, school incursions, school readiness programs, and birthday parties.
About Skill Samurai – Coding & STEM Academy
Skill Samurai is a leading franchise company focused on Coding and STEM Enrichment Education for Children. The company is committed to providing comprehensive support and growth opportunities for its franchisees. Skill Samurai offers a wide range of programs, including after-school classes, holiday camps, and maths tuition, equipping students with essential skills for success in the digital age.
