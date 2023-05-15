Marketing 2.0 Conference Highlights Strategies To Fight Back Against Marketing Scams Amidst Economic Uncertainty
Experts and professionals from the marketing fields discussed some legit methods for small businesses to thrive in an uncertain economy.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The economic uncertainties of 2023 have impacted businesses worldwide, causing many to struggle. Despite these challenges, small businesses have shown resilience and have thrived by using innovative marketing methods. However, amidst this struggle, there is a major threat that businesses need to watch out for, as discussed in the previous edition of the Marketing 2.0 Conference — marketing scams and frauds.
The Winter Edition of this global marketing conference took place on December 19-21, 2022, at Mandalay Bay, where experts from marketing gathered to discuss the types of scams, spams, and fraud in an economically unstable market. Experts at Marketing 2.0 Conference have reviewed some insights that might help one make legitimate efforts against the economic uncertainty in the field of business. Economic uncertainty refers to the instability and unpredictability of the market. It arises when factors such as changes in regulations, trade wars, geopolitical tensions, etc., cause disturbances in the economy.
This phenomenon affects businesses on various levels. Panelists at Marketing 2.0 Conference believe that cash flow becomes a critical issue in such situations. Businesses may find themselves struggling to maintain cash reserves as sales slump or costs increase. The ambiguity may also deter investors from putting money into new ventures, as they may be hesitant to risk their capital in an unstable environment.
Experts discussed that economic instability gives rise to different types of fraudulent activities like online shopping scams, lottery scams, investment scams, and so on. Some argued that small businesses might even face spam, like phishing scams and unsolicited spam calls. Additionally, one of the panelists stated that pyramid schemes and credit card frauds have become “the go-to methods for most scammers.”
"We are delighted to have brought together such a diverse and knowledgeable group of experts to share their insights on this critical topic," said Jatin Kanojia, Manager at the Marketing 2.0 Conference. "Small businesses are facing unprecedented challenges, and we hope that the strategies and insights shared at this conference will help them navigate these difficult times and emerge stronger than ever."
The Marketing 2.0 Conference is a three-day event that brings together marketing professionals, small business owners, and industry leaders to share insights and strategies on the latest marketing trends, technologies and scam prevention strategies, and best practices. For more information on the Marketing 2.0 Conference or to register for its upcoming event, please visit www.marketing2conf.com.
