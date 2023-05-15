Ride Sharing Market Size, Share, Value, Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Ride Sharing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Ride Sharing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s ride sharing industry statistics, the ride sharing market size is predicted to reach $231.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.64%.
This ride sharing market growth is due to increasing penetration of smart devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest ride sharing market share. Major players in the Ride Sharing market include ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BlaBlaCar, Cabify Espana S.L.U, Careem, Gett.
Ride Sharing Industry Segments
•By Type: Car Sharing, E-Hailing, Car Rental, Station-Based Mobility
•By Membership type: Fixed Ridesharing, Corporate Ridesharing, Dynamic Ridesharing
•By Target Audience: Corporate, Families, Daily Commuters, Other Target Audiences
•By Business Model: P2P, B2B, B2C
•By Application: Android, IOS, Other Applications
•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Ride sharing refers to the practice of two or more people traveling to and from their places of employment or attendance at postsecondary institutions in a single motor vehicle. Carpooling and vanpooling are also covered in ride sharing practices.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Car Sharing Marketplace Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Ride Sharing Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
