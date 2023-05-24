Recognizing Women's Impact in Dentistry: DentalReach and Dental Divas Host Annual Virtual Conference

DentalReach Dental Divas Digital Summit Season 3 Dr Ashwini Pujari Dr Rockson Samuel

The DentalReach and Dental Divas organizations host an annual virtual conference to recognize and celebrate women's impact in the field of dentistry.

Recognizing women's impact in dentistry is not just a one-time event but an ongoing effort to celebrate and elevate their contributions.” — Dr Rockson Samuel

INDIA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the Impact of Women in Dentistry: DentalReach and Dental Divas Host Third Virtual Conference

DentalReach and Dental Divas are proud to announce their joint effort in organizing the third installment of the DentalReach Dental Divas Summit (DRDDS 3), dedicated to recognizing the impact of women in dentistry. This virtual conference, to be held on 1st and 2nd July, is aimed at empowering women in dentistry by celebrating their contributions and making others learn from their skills and experiences.

DRDDS 3 is open to all dental professionals, including dental students. Attendees can expect an insightful & knowledgeable weekend, featuring 16 speakers who are highly successful at clinical and academic dentistry. The conference will also hold panel discussions on a variety of topics, including mentorship, work-life balance, and overcoming challenges faced by women in dentistry.

Dr Ashwini Pujari, founder of Dental Divas, is a highly skilled professional and passionate root canal and restorative dentist with numerous awards under her belt. Dr Rockson Samuel is a seasoned dentist who prioritizes delivering top-notch care to patients. He is also a digital advocate for oral health education and prevention, having demonstrated his commitment to these causes throughout his career as a community leader at DentalReach. Together, they are hosting this annual virtual conference, aimed at empowering women in dentistry by recognizing their contributions to the field.

The organizing team includes Dr Nupur Shrirao, a prosthodontist, esthetic dentist and medical editor based in Chandigarh, and Dr Zainab Rangwala, a private practitioner and dental journalist from Surat.

"We are excited to host this virtual conference, which will applaud women dentists," said Dr. Pujari. "It is important to recognize and celebrate the significant contributions that women have made to the field of dentistry. By sharing our experiences and knowledge, we can empower one another and inspire the next generation of women dentists."

This event is a podium for visibility as a dental professional, and attendees can network with peers in their locality, region, country, and specialty base. The virtual conference will take place on 1st and 2nd July and is open to all dental professionals. Registration is now open on the DentalReach website.

About DentalReach:

DentalReach is a professional site and forum for dentists that aims to promote oral health and connect dentists to raise oral health consciousness through dental articles, podcasts, events and activities. DentalReach is one of the fastest-growing online communities for dentists, offering a gated community where dental professionals can converse freely, share experiences and knowledge, and connect with peers in their locality, region, country, and specialty base.

About Dental Divas:

Dental Divas is a non-profit organization that aims to promote diversity and inclusion in the dental field. Dental Divas offers mentorship, networking opportunities, and educational resources to women in dentistry, empowering them to succeed in their careers and make a positive impact in the industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Ashwini Pujari

Founder of Dental Divas

Email: ashwini.shimogga@gmail.com

Dr. Rockson Samuel

Community Leader at DentalReach

Email: rockson@dentalreach.co

Dr. Nupur Shrirao

Scientific Head

Email: editor@dentalreach.co

Dr. Zainab Rangwala

Media Head, DentalReach

Email: media@dentalreach.co

