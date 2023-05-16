Ginger Ale Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Ginger Ale Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Ginger Ale Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ginger ale market. As per TBRC’s ginger ale market forecast, the ginger ale market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.24 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.2 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global ginger ale industry is due to the rising number of health-conscious people. North America region is expected to hold the largest ginger ale market share. Major ginger ale companies include Canada Dry, Bruce Cost Fresh, Blenheim Bottling Company, Buffalo Rock Company and Seagram, Boylan Bottling Co.
Ginger Ale Market Segments
● By Type: Golden Ginger Ale, Dry Ginger Ale
● By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Sale Channel
● By Geography: The global ginger ale industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Ginger ale is a sweetened carbonated non-alcoholic beverage that gets its taste and pleasant feel mainly from the underground stem, or rhizome, of ginger. It contains preservatives, like citric acid and sodium benzoate, as well as caramel color and consumed on its own or used as a mixer, often with spirit-based drinks.
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC