Spa and Wellness Experts to Meet in Dubai to Explore New Tech, Sustainability & Consumer Trends of US$1.062 bn Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Spa and wellness leaders such as Techno Gym, Matrix, and Crossover Lodge from across the Middle East and beyond will meet in Dubai next month to explore the new technology, sustainability, and consumer trends set to drive the industry into a new era of growth.
The co-located events, The Hotel Show, INDEX, Workspace, and The Leisure Show will gather 28,000 industry experts across its three-day run between May 23-25 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The Leisure and Wellness Conference, part of The Leisure Show, organised by dmg events together will focus on integrating human-centric technology, sustainability techniques, and ways of addressing shifting millennial wellness preferences in strategic plans. The gathering comes as analysts predict a major post-COVID rebound for the sector, with the global industry expected to generate revenues exceeding US$1.062 billion by 2025.
Delegates will also hear of Dubai’s plan to become a global wellness tourism destination when Mohamed Al Mheri, Director – Health Tourism Department at Dubai Health Authority, examines the paradigm shift in the guest travel choices towards wellbeing-led holidays.
“Dubai is one of the top destinations to explore for wellness tourism, and we couldn't be prouder. In globally recognized facilities that offer a comprehensive approach to ensure an experience that meets the highest international standards, the emirate is home to the top medical professionals with high qualifications and specialties ranging from delicate surgeries to preventive exams as well as cosmetic procedures”, said Al Mheri.
The summit will also explore means of leveraging sustainability in wellness through the introduction of ‘green’ treatments and experiences, as well as the implementation of cost-effective green technology and energy-efficient processes. The sustainability debate will be seen through the lens of Giulia Faleri, Global Director Business & Partnerships of Bliss Now Global, and Samuel Njoroge, Cluster Quality Assurance Manager, JA The Resort.
An exploration into the integration of human-centric technology in the industry is expected to be a highlight of The Leisure and Wellness Conference. It will be scrutinised through a panel discussion led by Theresa Winkler, Director of Spa & Wellness of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, and Mirza Ibracevic, Director of Recreation & Spa at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre.
“Technology’s impact on our industry has been significant,” said Mirza. “It has opened new opportunities, particularly for personalisation of services, but at the same time comes with certain risks, including security. We must find a balance because to remain competitive the industry must embrace technology while safeguarding against the hazards. Human-centric technology holds out the potential of massive industry advancements in heightening the customer experience and propelling business growth through greater cost-effectiveness. It’s now up to us all to determine what will work, the training requirements, how we will sell it into the market, and how we can ensure client safety and security.”
One of tech’s hottest buzzwords – the metaverse – will also come under the microscope when Sajeev Nair, Founder of LIMOVERSE – a global platform connecting health-seekers and wellness providers – outlines the potential ROI from incorporating metaverse in the wellness industry. “The metaverse”, says Nair, “is the wellness industry’s next big thing”.
“It will empower health and wellness practitioners to provide their clients with personalised health care.” he said. “A plethora of specialists, physicians, psychologists, counsellors, fitness experts, gym trainers, dieticians, and experts in the health care and wellness world are connecting with us in the Limoverse.”
Pragati Malik
Pragati Malik
