Opkey Grabs Spotlight at StarEast and Blueprint, Showcases DevOps and Seamless Migration Capabilities
Automated testing platform Opkey presents speeches on industry developments at two major testing and ERP development conferences.
It’s an honor to connect with other innovators in the field of testing automation and share the ideas that are guiding our goals and customer success initiatives for 2023”DUBLIN, CA, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the industry leader in test automation for packaged applications, sponsored and held speeches at StarEast and Blueprint 4D, two leading industry conferences held in Orlando and Dallas, respectively. CEO Pankaj Goel and VP of Product Development Dimpy Sharma gave insights on new developments in the field of test automation, including the role of DevOps in ERP transformations and role of test automation in migrations.
— Pankaj Goel, CEO of Opkey
“It’s an honor to connect with other innovators in the field of testing automation and share the ideas that are guiding our goals and customer success initiatives for 2023,” Pankaj says. “Key topics include DevOps and continuous testing as enablers of healthy ERP ecosystems, the role of testing in streamlining migrations, and the importance of utilizing new technology to keep apps secure.” StarEast is the leading event for software testers, and a hub of innovation for accelerating testing practices to meet today’s rapidly evolving software landscape. Blueprint 4D is where Oracle customers join forces with Oracle product teams and partners to explore novel Oracle solutions.
Opkey remains the leading test automation platform for ERP transformations, migrations, implementations, and the business-as-usual maintenance of packaged apps. Opkey is proud to sponsor events that lead to such transformation and innovate with companies that are ready to move into the new age of test automation.
About Opkey
Opkey is accelerating and innovating test automation for web, mobile, and ERP applications. Opkey’s no-code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 15+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry Analysts like IDC, Gartner, and Forrester, Opkey is redefining the future of Test Automation.
Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia.
Media Contacts:
Noah Keil
Opkey, 11750 Dublin Blvd, Suite 200, Dublin, CA
+1 (973)-769-8662
noah.keil@opkey.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube