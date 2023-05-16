Engineering Services Market Size Expected To Reach $1.31 Trillion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Engineering Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Engineering Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the engineering services industry. As per TBRC’s engineering services market analysis, the global engineering services market size is expected to grow to $1.31 trillion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.3%.
The engineering services market demand is expected to benefit from steady economic growth in developed and developing countries. North America is expected to hold the largest engineering services market share. Major engineering services providers in the market include Tata Consulting Services (TCS), Infosys, WorleyParsons, Deaton Engineering, Inc., Aricent Group, Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., EPAM Systems.
Engineering Services Market Segments
1) By Type: Civil Engineering Services, Environmental Engineering Services, Construction Engineering Services, Mechanical Engineering Services, Other Engineering Services
2) By End User: Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare Sector, Aerospace, Telecommunications, Information Technology, Energy & Utilities, Other End Users
3) By Engineering Disciplines: Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Piping and Structural Engineering
4) By Delivery Model: Offshore, Onsite
Engineering services can provide extensive consultation to a company needing expert advice and solutions. Engineering services firms can accept the project and work on evaluating, designing, simulating, and testing the product.
