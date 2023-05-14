FOREIGN MINISTER MANELE ATTENDS (SIDS) BREAKFAST EVENT IN LONDON

Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Jeremiah Manele with Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh at Lancaster House, London during the SIDS Breakfast Event

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele participated in a Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Event held at Lancaster House, St James Palace in London on 5 May 2023. Minister Manele was one of a hundred and thirty leaders worldwide invited to the event by the UK government.

The SIDS Breakfast event was organized by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for leaders of Small Island Developing States attending the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

The UK government’s purpose to organize the event was to showcase its commitment and support to Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in global climate action. Similarly, the UK government’s aim is to share and identify key objectives for SIDs and its partners in the upcoming United Nations SIDS Conference to be convened in Antigua and Barbuda in 2024. The Meeting provided an opportunity for SIDS to discuss their development priorities.

It was hosted by the UK Foreign Secretary to provide support and advocacy for SIDS in their efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change and to access climate finance.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly gave an opening statement at the SIDS breakfast followed by a response from the President of Samoa on behalf of SIDS. Samoa is the current Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (OASIS) at the United Nations (UN) in New York.

After the above statements, representatives who attended the SIDS breakfast were able to network and discuss issues of common interest amongst partners and others who attended. Prince Edward and US Envoy on Climate Action Mr John Kerry were some of the VIPs at the breakfast.

The Foreign Affairs Minister was accompanied by non-resident High Commissioner Mr Moses Kouni Mose and the Governor General’s Deputy Private Secretary Mr Maxwell Banyo at the event.

-GCU Press