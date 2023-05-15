Microgentas Unveils Innovative Exosome Isolation Solutions at ISEV2023
Microgentas Took Its Exosome Isolation Solutions up a Notch at ISEV2023SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Microgentas, a leading solution provider of exosome isolation, announced its participation in ISEV2023, taking place in Seattle, Washington from May 17-21. This will be Microgentas's first time participating in this prestigious event, where it will showcase its groundbreaking advancements in the field of exosome research.
Founded by Dr. Sehyun Shin, who is the professor at Korea University (Seoul, Korea), Microgentas has emerged as a frontrunner in sample preparation for liquid biopsy technologies. The company holds many proprietary patents for exosome isolation using cationic material, enabling the high-performance extraction of exosomes and miRNA from samples.
ISEV, recognized as the foremost international advocate and authority on extracellular vesicle (EV) research, serves as a platform for exosome researchers and scientists from around the world to exchange knowledge and present their latest findings. The conference encompasses a wide range of EVs, including exosomes, microvesicles, microparticles, ectosomes, and oncosomes, and offers valuable guidelines for the scientific community.
At ISEV2023, Microgentas will unveil its newest exosome isolation reagents, miRQuick™ and ExoPAS™. ExoPAS™ is capable of isolating exosomes with significantly highest yields in existing products. This cutting-edge solution outperforms within a mere ten-minute hands-on procedure. Notably, ExoPAS™ stands out for its simplicity, allowing users to achieve remarkable yields through an easy-to-follow protocol. Also, miRQuick™ is a new reagent to extract miRNA from samples in one step process.
Sehyun Shin, CEO of Microgentas, expressed his enthusiasm for the conference, stating, "We are excited to showcase our latest exosome isolation technology, offering the highest recovery yield. Additionally, we will introduce a diverse range of product lines, empowering researchers to select the EV isolation reagents that best suit their specific research needs."
Microgentas's participation in ISEV2023 marks the beginning of its focus on expanding into the international markets of exosome isolation. Following this event, the company has plans to participate in AACC in July and GEIVEX in October, targeting the European market with its exceptional solutions.
Hailey Park
Microgentas
office@microgentas.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram