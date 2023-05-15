Young Creators and World-Renowned Artist Team up to Raise Funds for Children’s Bureau of Southern California

With essential contributions by young Nicholas, Eileen, Guadalupe, and Melody, the internationally known artist Ehsan proudly presents “Colors of Love”. A singular effort completed in a cooperative spirit with proceeds going to the Children's Bureau A spectrum of bright tones lead you to the inner circle, a pearlescent rendering of a timeless mother figure, her love for all held tightly. Just as each young artist contributed their energy and passion toward this project, so too does each powerful piec

“Colors of Love” will be on auction beginning May 1st during the Children's Bureau Annual President’s Invitational through May 15th

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , May 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / --FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMedia ContactWill Cooper, Associate Director of Digital FundraisingE: willcooper@all4kids.org | C: 323.382.7749Young Creators and World-Renowned Artist Team up to Raise Funds for Children’s Bureau of Southern California(Los Angeles – May 12, 2023) Children’s Bureau of Southern California has partnered with world-renowned artist and ambassador for global peace, Ehsan, to provide a unique auction item for the upcoming President’s Invitational Golf Tournament . With the essential contributions of young Nicholas, Eileen, Guadalupe and Melody, Ehsan is proud to present “Colors of Love,” a singular effort completed in a cooperative spirit.The four children between the ages of 4 and 5, are currently enrolled in a program that is offered through Children’s Bureau which provides children an opportunity to build skills in all developmental areas and prepares them to enter kindergarten. The free program serves low-income families who reside in Central and South-Central Los Angeles and provides family support services.The children are thriving and serve as excellent examples of the work performed by the local charity, Children’s Bureau, an organization committed to building hope and providing a path forward as leaders in strengthening vulnerable children, their parents and the communities in which they live. Children’s Bureau is a private nonproﬁt that has been saving lives with innovative child welfare programs since 1904, serving more than 49,400 children and parents annually in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.Centered around a maternal image, “Colors of Love” provides calming peace as bright tones radiate outward, off the canvas. The painting technique utilizes textures and creates dimension throughout the piece. While Ehsan focused his energies on completing this ﬁgure, each child had an active hand in painting a section, all working together.You can watch this masterpiece come to life in a time-lapse video by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzFP1qmyvSs “Colors of Love” will be on auction beginning May 1st through May 15th at the President’s Invitational Silent Auction: https://one.bidpal.net/all4kids/browse/9(details:item/33) To contact Children’s Bureau’s Philanthropy Department, please email BuildHope@all4kids.org.For more information about Ehsan or Children’s Bureau, contact: Ashley Carty media@cartymedia.com or 949.484.6118A spectrum of bright tones lead you to the inner circle, a pearlescent rendering of a timeless mother figure, her love for all held tightly. Just as each young artist contributed their energy and passion toward this project, so too does each powerful piece of the palette magnify those around it, presenting a positive message of unity. When the colors of love assemble as one, their strength proves unmatchable.Together we can overcome any adversity.Together we prove resilient, time after time.ABOUT CHILDREN’S BUREAU:Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in preventing child abuse and reduce its devastating impact. Children’s Bureau addresses child and family well-being through primary prevention --- an innovative, collaborative, and research-driven approach that educates and supports vulnerable parents in raising children who thrive. This includes parenting classes, support groups, in-home visits, family bonding activities, community leadership training and a preschool program. The agency operates or is part of several family resource centers and community partnerships that help parents with additional services to relieve social stressors. Children’s Bureau offers mental health counseling, foster care and adoption services with additional support services for those who have adopted and relative caregivers. Children’s Bureau strengthens the lives of 49,400 at-risk children and their parents annually throughout Southern California while the agency’s advocacy efforts and broader community impact initiatives inspire movement in the child well-being arena on local, state and national levels.ABOUT THE ARTIST: Ehsan Khanaman is one of the most important and inﬂuential fine artists in the world and an ambassador of peace. Originally from Sweden but residing in Southern California, he is best known for his Vision of Unity and Peace series. Created over the course of 20 years, this original art installation includes 2,000 hand-painted, double-sided paintings that when placed together cover over half an acre.# # #

You can watch this masterpiece come to life in this time lapse