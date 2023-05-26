Beware of Deceptive "BEST MASSAGE CHAIR" Lists
Those ubiquitous "BEST MASSAGE CHAIR" lists are often self published by paid affiliates or used as "Click Bait" to sell leads - Buyer Beware!
I chuckle when legacy global brands like Panasonic, D-Core, Hutech, OHCO and Positive Posture do not make the list yet a litany of unknown 3rd tier models somehow almost magically win top ranking!”WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sadly, as the economy has slowed down in early 2023, there are more and more unscrupulous re-sellers who will resort to engaging in what marketing experts refer to as "black hat” or deceitful tactics. While there are many legitimate 3rd party sites that represent unbiased rankings such as, J.D.Power, TrustPilot, Consumer Reports and others, which publish results based upon credible and reliable data. However, many internet "Top 10" or "Best Massage Chair" lists are by charlatans that self-publish their own lists with similar sounding or entirely self-crafted websites to create a false credibility with even more consumer misinformation.
— Don DePaulis, President Relax in Comfort
Don DePaulis, Relax in Comfort President, has been in the specialty wellness industry for over 40 years and was a double nominee for the HFA Trailblazer and Retailer of the Year Awards for 2022, stated "In our sleep category, J.D. Power Awards legitimately represents Tempur-Pedic as the #1 rated mattress in America. Additionally, TrustPilot lists Personal Comfort has the highest rated number bed in America, however, there are no such reputable rating entities for massage chairs."
Industry-wide online research has uncovered that untrustworthy review sites use deceptively sounding organizational names. These names are crafted to appear to be a legitimate unbiased 3rd party site. Moreover, some sites will disclose they have an economic incentive, such as "When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission." Many others do not openly disclose or place their disclosure in an inconspicuous placement on their website. In fact, many websites are published under a “self-owned” or "non-profit" domain listed as a ".org" to imply impartiality. In actuality, the entity sells leads (or earns affiliate commissions) to the resellers as a lead generation income stream.
The entire "Buyer Beware" warning was best summed up by Mr. DePaulis, when he warned, "The first red flag is if the model on the list is sold solely online. “Online only” re-sellers have no accountability to their community. Those models are not battlefield tested and have no proven track record of dependability. Models sold in local retail showrooms have a track record of in-store heavy use and have a proven history." DePaulis continued, "I chuckle when legacy global brands like Panasonic, D-Core, Hutech, OHCO and Positive Posture do not make the list yet, a litany of unknown & lower quality 3rd tier models somehow magically win top ranking!”
The best way to select a massage chair will always be in person, at a local merchant, with an expertise in the wellness industry. Just like shoes and mattresses, massage chairs tend to look alike online. Only an in-store experience can help you make the right decision when it comes to the choreography, techniques, and intensity is best suited for the massage experience desired by the consumer. DePaulis reflected "A Mercedes Benz and a Ford Fiesta may have an amazing amount of similarities, however, no one in their right mind would claim they provide the same driving experience. Likewise, a legacy global brand massage chair will outperform any 3rd tier massage chair, despite being depicted as a "BEST MASSAGE CHAIR" list honoree.
Relax in Comfort:
The oldest and most awarded back care & sleep specialty store in America. Founded in 1967 and continues as a 3rd generation family business dedicated to helping folks to sit, sleep, and feel better every day. Anthony & Lucy DePaulis began in 1967, with the Niagara brand massage chair which consisted of eight rubber balls rolling up and down the spine. Contrasted to today's models with voice commands, air compression, robotic roller mechanisms, foot and neck rollers, built in bluetooth speakers and much more.
Today's consumer must be ever more vigilant in researching the source of the recommendations, the entity and person(s) behind the entities and the manufacturer(s) and their track record as well. DePaulis concluded with "The internet remains largely unregulated and virtually anyone can self publish a "Best of" or "Top 10" massage chair list. Caveat Emptor - (Latin for Buyer Beware) is more relevant today in 2023 than ever before."
