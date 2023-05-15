Abragames takes stock of the GDC 2023 and business generated with Brazilian studios can reach more than US$ 50 millions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Abragames (Brazilian Association of Eletronic Game Developers) has just announced that the participation of the Brazilian delegation in the GDC 2023 (Game Developers Conference), the main global meeting for game developers, could generate U$ 53 million in contracts for the country's studios in up to twelve months from the end date this year's edition, a result 106.9% greater than the initial goal of US$ 26 million. From the 20th to the 24th of March, the delegation made up of 43 national studios led by Brazil Games, export sectoral project carried out by Abragames in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency), participated in hundreds of activities in San Francisco-USA, such as lectures, pitches, and business meetings.
“The year 2023 has been extremely important for the Brazilian games industry. More than the tribute that will be paid to the country by gamescom and the overcoming of the goals of contracts signed at GDC 2023, we are managing to show the world the potential that Brazil has in the sector. The prospects are even better for the coming months”, said Rodrigo Terra, President of Abragames.
“The response we got during the event was incredible. Our entourage established more than 800 new contacts and met potential partners who showed enormous optimism in relation to the content being developed in Brazil”, commented Eliana Russi, director of operations for Brazil Games. “Over the coming months, we will have a lot of news related to business involving Brazilian studios, including the BIG Festival, which takes place from June 28th to July 2nd, in São Paulo; gamescom, scheduled for August 23rd to 27th, in Cologne-ALE, and the XDS Summit, from September 6th to 8th, in Vancouver-CAN”.
GDC 2023 took place between March 20th and 24th, at the Moscone Center, in San Francisco-USA, and was attended by more than 28 thousand industry professionals, more than 330 exhibitors and more than a thousand lectures.
The complete list of the 43 participating Brazilian companies is made up of: ARVORE Immersive Experiences (SP), BIG Festival (SP), BitCake Studio (RJ), Cafundó Creative Studio (SP), Cavylabs (SP), Canvas Games (RS), DX Gameworks (AM), Eldorado Studio (SP), Evo Game Studio (RN), Fanatee (SP), Fira Soft (DF), Flux Games (SP), Game Dev Hub (RJ), Gameplan (SP), Gazeus Games (SP), Gixer Entertainment (SP), HERMIT CRAB GAME STUDIO (RS), Hoplon (SC), Ignite (PR) ( Ilex Games (SP), Kokku (PE), LabSecreto (SP), Limiar Studios (RJ), Mad Mimic (SP), Magistral Games (RJ), Maqna Interactive (SC), Minimol Games (RJ), Nuuvem (RJ), PETIT FABRIK (AM), Pipa Studios (SP), PUGA Studios (PE), Radioativa Game Sounds (RS), Rockhead Studios (RS), Savegame (SP), Seize Studios (DF), Smash Mountain Studio (RJ), Split Studio (SP), Theogames (SP), Tapps Games (SP), ViVa Games (MG), VRMonkey (SP), Webcore Games (SP) e Wingeon Game Studios (PR).
About Brazil Games
The Brazil Games Export Program was created by the Brazilian Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. Our goal is to promote the Brazilian games industry internationally, developing new business opportunities for our companies. The Brazil Games Export Program also promotes Brazil as a hub for business in Latin America and invites buyers, investors and publishers on behalf of BIG Festival, Brazil's Independent Games Festival, the most important international indie games event and hub for international business in Latin America.
About ABRAGAMES (Brazilian Game Companies Association)
ABRAGAMES, the Brazilian Game Companies Association, was founded in 2004 and represents Brazilian studios developing titles for a variety of different platforms. The Association aims to promote Brazilian creativity abroad by catalyzing game production within the country through training and marketing insight.
About ApexBrasil
The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. The Agency supports more than 12,000 companies from 80 different industries, which in turn export to 200 markets. Apex-Brasil also plays a key role in attracting foreign direct investment to Brazil, working to detect business opportunities, promote strategic
