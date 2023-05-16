Cardiac Surgical Devices Market Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% to Reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2030

Cardiac Surgical Devices Market

Increase in the prevalence of cardiac diseases, diabetes, and lifestyle disorders, rise in sedentary lifestyles drive the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐀𝐛𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞), 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐡𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐦𝐢𝐚, 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 (𝐍𝐞𝐰-𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎." The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

Increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases, diabetes, and lifestyle disorders, rise in sedentary lifestyles, surge in excessive cigarette use, and growing number of people suffering from obesity drive the growth of the cardiac surgical devices market. On the other hand, high cost of procedures associated with cardiac surgeries restrains the growth to some extent. However, increase in life expectancy is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2177

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Medtronic Inc.

• MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG

• Quest Medical, Inc.

• Angiodynamics, Inc.

• Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

• Edwards Life Science

• Abbott Vascular

• LivaNova PLC

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cook Medical

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -

By product type, the perfusion disposable segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the global cardiac surgical devices market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Rise in the prevalence of coronary artery bypass grafting and increase in number of heart valve replacement surgeries fuel the segment growth.

By application, the cardiac arrhythmia segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global cardiac surgical devices market. The same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030, due to surge in incidence of atrial fibrillation among the global population.

By region, the market across North America had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global cardiac surgical devices market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.0% by 2030, due to increase in cases of diabetes, rise in healthcare facilities, and technological advancements in the region.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2177

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cardiac surgical devices market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing cardiac surgical devices market opportunities.

• The Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the cardiac surgical devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cardiac surgical devices market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

