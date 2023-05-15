The We Media Launches science backed Conscious Marketing Consulting and Education Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- The We Media, a conscious marketing consultancy and education company, has launched a scienced-backed new approach to marketing called conscious marketing, which seeks to help companies achieve their sustainable development goals while positively impacting society.
The We Media's launch event in New York was a success, with a diverse group of attendees from various industries expressing their enthusiasm for the company's unique methodology. Attendees were particularly impressed with the personalized holistic solutions, which reflect the company's emphasis on inner and sustainable development goals.
As its first conscious marketing event, it drew the attention of investors and entrepreneurs, who were eager to learn more about The We Media's approach to humanizing and authenticating marketing. Overall, the event was a powerful showcase of the company's commitment to creating a positive impact while achieving business objectives.
The We Media employs a scientific methodology to delve into the consciousness of a company and gain insights into its internal mechanisms. Armed with this understanding, they employ a seven-step process to develop tailored solutions that aim to infuse marketing efforts with humanization and authenticity. By recognizing the distinctive aspects of each company, they craft highly efficient and customized solutions.
"We're thrilled to launch The We Media as a company that empowers businesses to prioritize consciousness in their marketing efforts," said the founder of The We Media, Duygu Ozen. "We believe that marketing can and should be a force for good in the world, and we're excited to help businesses transform their marketing strategies from the inside out."
The We Media offers various services, including marketing strategy development, market research, brand positioning, and educational workshops. The company's team of experts has experience working with various industries, including technology, healthcare, and finance.
The We Media is committed to working towards the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The company believes that conscious marketing can play a significant role in achieving these goals, as businesses have the potential to impact society through their marketing efforts positively.
"The We Media believes that conscious marketing can lead to better business outcomes while benefiting society," said the founder, Duygu Ozen. "By offering personalized inner world meditation and movement programs, and a mapping system to understand mental models, we can help businesses develop a deeper understanding of their purpose and values and create marketing plans that truly reflect their mission."
Businesses have two dimensions: marketing and innovation. With The We Media's system, companies can create conscious business models and healthy profits.
For more information about The We Media, its conscious marketing approach, the personalized inner world meditation and movement programs, and the mental model mapping system, visit their website at www.thewe.media.
Duygu Ozen
