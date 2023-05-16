Hilb Group Celebrates the Achievement of Sixteen Employees Earning Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS)

CPBS™ is the first pharmacy benefit designation dedicated solely to advocating for unions, health plans, health systems, commercial and public sector employers.

The CPBS certification is a testament to Hilb Group's commitment to providing clients with the most knowledgeable and qualified professionals in the industry

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilb Group, a leading provider of insurance and risk management solutions, celebrates the achievement of sixteen employees who earned the Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS) designation from the Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA). CPBS certification is awarded to professionals who have demonstrated their expertise in pharmacy benefits management, including the design, implementation, and administration of prescription drug programs.

The CPBS certification is recognized as a standard of excellence in the industry, demonstrating a deep understanding of the complexities of pharmacy benefits management. "The class was hard, but I learned a lot. Really enjoyed it!" said Hilb Group's Director, Large Group Service, Amanda Prisco. The rigorous coursework required for CPBS certification reflects Hilb Group’s dedication to providing the highest level of expertise and service to their clients.

The sixteen Hilb Group employees who have earned the Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS) designation are:

Jim Borah

Christine Brunnschweilerv

Mary Callahan

Tom Connors

Heather Crowley

Francesa Jones

Fernando Martinez

Scott Mathieu

Valerie Milliron

Jeffrey Minuto

Melissa Passeck

Amanda Prisco

Jennifer Quintella

James Santacroce

Jennifer Shipp

Sam Slade

"Thank you for all your guidance throughout this course and project. It has been humbling to learn all that we didn’t know,” said Mary Callahan Manager of Data Insight and Intelligence. “I speak for all of us when I say, this course has been a wealth of knowledge and has provided us with a bevy of tools for our toolbox as we tackle pharmacy benefits for our clients."

About Hilb Group:

Founded in 2009, Hilb Group is a Top 25 middle market independent insurance broker. Hilb Group offers expertise in property & casualty, employee benefits, and retirement services to business and individuals throughout the nation. With a focus on client service and industry expertise, Hilb Group is committed to delivering customized insurance solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA):

Since PBIA began offering courses in 2014, more than 1,000 students have taken our online and in-person training programs. The Certified Pharmacy Benefits Specialist (CPBS) program offers three different instructional formats: live online classrooms, in-person Knowledge Camps, and self-study. Every Thursday at 6 PM ET, the online class meets for 1.5 hours. Every class is recorded for later viewing. PBIA is approved by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), HR Certification Institute (HRCI), American Council of Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and forty-six states to provide recertification credit to licensed pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, life and health professionals, and human resources specialists. Effective January 1, 2023, Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA) has entered a sponsorship agreement with the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy through which pharmacists and pharmacy technicians can earn up to 20.0 hours of credit toward continuing education from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE). U.S. News & World Report ranks UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy the #1 pharmacy school in the nation.

