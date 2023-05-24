Join the Exciting Lobster Trading Competition on Alpha Impact: Unite as a Spot Trader or Staker for Rewards
Spot traders and stakers unite for an exciting trading competition. Registration starts today.INDONESIA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Impact, a crypto social trading platform, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Lobster Trading Competition, bringing spot traders and stakers together for an exciting battle of skill and strategy. This groundbreaking event brings traders and stakers together, fostering a cooperative environment where mutual gains can be achieved through successful trading outcomes.
The Alpha Impact Lobster Trading Competition promises an unparalleled experience, offering traders and stakers an opportunity to showcase their skills, while also enjoying the benefits of Alpha Impact's cutting-edge platform. In this competition, the top three traders will be rewarded with 60% of the prize pool, while the remaining 40% will be distributed among the stakers who backed the top three traders.
The Lobster Trading Competition registration will be starting from 18 May 2023 to 12 July 2023 (4.00 am UTC), providing participants ample time to register as a trader or staker on the Alpha Impact Platform.
How to join?
Participating traders will be required to execute their spot trades specifically on Binance or KuCoin, while stakers—the dedicated individuals who stake and lock their $FOLO funds to support and follow specific traders—will now have the exceptional opportunity to profit alongside their stake traders or potentially receive additional rewards. Moreover, there is an additional benefit for profitable traders where they will be able to get 5% profit sharing of staked FOLO that is backing them.
To become an Alpha Impact Trader, individuals must meet specific eligibility criteria, ensuring a professional and dedicated community. For detailed information on eligibility requirements, please visit [https://alphaimpact.fi/trading-competition-traders/ ].
For Alpha Impact valued stakers, Alpha Impact has introduced an exciting staking opportunity to earn significant rewards as well. By staking a minimum of 750 FOLO tokens (approximately $2 USD), stakers can participate in a trading competition. They can choose a trader from the top three performers or those who consistently demonstrate profitability. Staked FOLO tokens are locked until the competition concludes, and stakers have the option to purchase up to three entries for increased chances of winning.
It's important to note that stakers may experience losses if the chosen trader incurs losses, in which case neither the trader nor Alpha Impact will earn fees. Therefore, stakers should carefully consider the risks and rewards, conduct thorough research on traders, and make informed investment decisions.
For more information about Alpha Impact Staking Program, please visit <https://alphaimpact.fi/trading-competition-stakers >
Alpha Impact remains committed to providing a fair and engaging trading environment, and the Alpha Impact Trading Competition and Staking Program demonstrate their dedication to fostering success and rewarding their valued community members.
"Our primary objective in organizing the Alpha Impact trading competition is to establish a mutually beneficial and trustworthy relationship between traders and stakers. It serves as a platform for traders to demonstrate their trading skills, simultaneously building trust among stakers. Additionally, we aim to provide a convenient opportunity for stakeholders to earn profits alongside their chosen traders." said Austin Chaird, Founder of Alpha Impact.
For more information about the Alpha Impact Lobster Trading Competition, visit our website (https://alphaimpact.fi/trading-competition/) to learn more or check out the Alpha Impact platform, where their moderators will be actively responding to any questions on the platform or on Telegram.
