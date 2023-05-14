Police Urge Members of the Public to Exercise Safety and Security

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) would like to remind Honiara residents to remain safe and mindful of their personal security.

RSIPF Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau, is sending out a message to Honiara residents urging them stay away from large gatherings and any other suspicious activities. And that this is particularly important in the lead up to Parliament sitting.

“I appeal to our good citizens especially in Honiara to respect the rule of law and refrain from causing violence. Violence will only destroy our families, communities and country. Let us embrace peace,” Commissioner Mangau said.

He said anyone who wants to disrupt peace during the parliament-sitting period will be arrested and dealt with severely as police has zero tolerance policy toward instigators of violence or unrest.

Commissioner Mangau also said the parliament-meeting period should be treated as a normal time therefore, schools, businesses, agencies and individuals should continue with their usual businesses and activities.

As part of police work in ensuring that peace is maintain throughout parliament meetings, RSIPF and partners working together for Operation Parliament will commence next week. SIAF will be supporting the RSIPF during the operations on the frontline.

Operation Parliament is a security operation where police will increase patrols and focus on the safety of the public, Members of Parliament and the Parliamentary Precinct.

Commissioner Mangau again appealed to community and church leaders to continue and support the police to protect families and communities from any harm or unrest.

Commissioner Mangau also encourages any member of the community that has information of individuals or groups who plan on causing disruption to the sitting of Parliament or any harm or unrest, to come forward to assist police. “The peace and harmony of our beautiful nation is a responsibility for all of us.”

-RSIPF Press