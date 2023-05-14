EAST ARE’ARE CONSTITUENCY OFFICE SUPPORT FAMILIES WITH WATER TANKS

East Are’are Constituency Office (EACO) has supported ten of its constituents (families) residing in Honiara with water tanks to catch and store rainwater for use.

The ten 3000-liter water tanks were handed to the 10 beneficiaries last Friday in Honiara by the Constituency Project Officer (CPO) Aliki Ha’apio.

Each family received a tank each, thanks to the Constituency Office for purchasing the tanks with its Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation for 2022.

Constituency Project Officer (CPO) Aliki Ha’apio said the assistance was an ongoing commitment of EACO under the leadership of Honourable Peter Jr Kenirolea to make sure families and individuals who are from the constituency are provided with necessary support to improve their livelihood.

“The tanks were procured with last year’s (2022) CDF allocation at a cost of over $40,000.00.

“Our precedence is to deliver development in our communities back at home. But, since a good number of our constituents are also residing in Honiara, we have to respond to their immediate needs and requests through such support like this.

“We are committed to serve our constituents with fairness and we will continue to do so and make sure necessary assistance are provided to improve the social and economic livelihood of our constituents.”

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries thanked their Hon. Member of Parliament Peter Jr Kenilorea and his constituency office staff for the generous support.

They said that the support was not only heart-warming but attests a leader who cares for his people and wants them (constituents) to live a better life.

The beneficiaries added that the support also demonstrates the government’s commitment through Hon. MP Kenilorea to its citizens.

“Not only these tanks will assist us with the storage of safe and clean water, but it is an advantage for us as it will also help minimize and alleviates the water problems we often experienced in the city,” they highlighted.

The tanks were procured from Rotomould (Solomons) Ltd.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

MRD’s vision is to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

Some of the Rotomould water tanks delivered to the constituents.

– MRD Press