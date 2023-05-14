SEATTLE, WA, USA, May 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Fortress Senior Leadership appointments position business for sustained growth and further consolidation

• Steve Perry assumes position of President.

• Taylor Loya promoted to VP of Sales and Marketing.

• Digital Fortress continues to see strong demand for mission critical high value applications at the edge.

Settle WA, May 14 2023, Digital Fortress, a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and interconnection services, is pleased to announce the appointments of Steve Perry to the position of President and VP of Operations and Taylor Loya to VP of Sales and Marketing.

These appointments recognize the strong contributions Steve and Taylor have made to the Digital Fortress business over time and the Board’s intent to strengthen the senior leadership of the business with market leading talent in the face of strong customer demand.

Digital Fortress continues to see high demand from new and existing customers, and the new leadership structure positions the company to offer unparalleled levels of service and value for money to all our customers who appreciate the portfolio that the Group has to offer.

Commenting on the announcement, Steve Perry of Digital Fortress said, “Leading Digital Fortress means leading with integrity and transparency, building trust with our team members, customers, and partners as we work together towards a successful future. The Data Center industry needs to put Customers and staff at the center of everything we do, and this is where Digital Fortress offers something unique.”

Taylor Loya commented, “I am honored and excited to lead the Digital Fortress Sales and Marketing efforts into the next growth phase. Having been part of the Digital Fortress Family for over 7 years now, I have had the opportunity to work with our expert Team members, Partners, Vendors, and our vast and valued Customer base. Our Customers come first, and we offer value for money by customizing and right sizing, and as a team we always go above and beyond to provide excellent service.”

Digital Fortress will be in attendance at ITW in Maryland, May 14th – 17th 2023

About Digital Fortress:

Digital Fortress is a fast-growing multi-tenant and wholesale data center provider offering colocation, network, and cloud access services to large and mid-size enterprises. Since 1994, the company has expanded its nationwide footprint through both organic and inorganic strategies. All Digital Fortress facilities are carrier-neutral with 24/7 support.