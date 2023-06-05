Born 2 B Releases New Single "Juicin'", Delivering a Socially Conscious Message with a Comical Twist

Born 2 B Single "Juicin'"' CD Cover Design

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- British rapper, producer, and songwriter Born 2 B has teamed up with Jazz-Funk band Push to release his latest single, "Juicin'," which provides a moral message about what could go wrong after a night of heavy clubbing and drinking. The track represents a return to the Jazz-Hip Hop scene that made Born 2 B a force to be reckoned with in the 1990s, but with a 2023 vision.

Born 2 B first gained international attention with the release of his single "The Band Played The Boogie" with NW1 on Ninja Tune Records, which helped launch the careers of the hip-hop jazz group US3 after a name-change from NW1. The success of the single led to a deal with Blue Note Records but after seeing a fan post pondering what would have happened if US3 had continued recording with Ninja Tune, Born 2 B decided it was time to put it to the test. This curiosity led him to team up with one of the most in-demand rhythm sections in the UK, Jazz-Funk band Push, to create "Juicin'."

Push's Crispin Taylor on drums (MC Solaar, Galliano, Seal), jazz legends Gerard Precensor on trumpet and Ed Jones on sax (both of whom have featured with US3) bring a wealth of experience and talent to the track. "Juicin'" represents a return to the underground jazz-rap style that US3 and Born 2 B helped to popularize in the 1990s, but with a fresh and contemporary sound.

With "Juicin'," Born 2 B and Push have created a track that not only pays homage to the Jazz-Hip Hop scene but also delivers a socially conscious message. The single warns of the potential dangers that come with a night of heavy drinking and clubbing, touching on the kind of situations that you would most certainly not want to find yourself in. However, the serious message within the song is delivered in a comical, tongue-in-cheek style that Born 2 B often employs in his music.

“The story behind the song was basically the result of me being in a club one night, totally sober, watching these two drunk guys trying their best to find a girl for the night” says Born 2 B. “They were so paralytic, they could barely stand or speak, so they had no chance whatsoever. Then, this dubiously large handed, big fingered and shouldered woman came on the dancefloor and one of the guys considered he had got lucky. I don’t think he realised that the woman wasn’t quite the ‘woman’ he thought, and I laughed so much I was crying at the sight of it all. This inspired me to write the song about the pleasures and pains of drinking too much”.

"Juicin'" is available now on all major streaming platforms, and the track is sure to delight fans of the Jazz-Hip Hop scene and attract new listeners with its infectious groove and socially conscious lyrics. The single is a testament to Born 2 B's enduring talent and influence on the UK music scene.

