Major collection of rare robots, space toys & Japanese superheroes leads Milestone’s May 27 Premier Toy Auction

Nomura (Japan) battery-operated Walking Batman. All original, complete, appears never to have been played with. All functions in working order when tested. Original box with great graphics of Batman, Robin and Batmobile. Estimate $6,000-$8,000

Masudaya (Japan) 15in battery-operated Target Robot from the elusive and highly coveted ‘Gang of Five’ robot series. All original and complete, retains correct dart gun and two darts. Original box (some restoration). Estimate $20,000-$25,000

Yone/Yonezawa (Japan) 12in battery-operated 8 Man remote-control Thunderbird car. All original and complete with retractable roof and steerable remote control. Sensational graphics on toy and original box (some restoration). Estimate $3,000-$5,000

Masudaya (Japan) 15in battery-operated Radicon Robot from the elusive and highly coveted ‘Gang of Five’ robot series. All original and complete with correct remote control and antenna. Original box (some restoration). Estimate $15,000-$20,000