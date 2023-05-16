KOREAN ART NFT PLATFORM RECEIVES UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM GLOBAL STRATEGIC INVESTOR

NCOP is a non-fungible token (NFT) and Web 3.0 platform where artists and users evaluate and determine the value of NFTs

NCOP, a blockchain-based WEB 3.0 art and culture platform, receives an unsolicited strategic investment offer.

The offer is potentially transformative in terms of strengthening NCOP’s operational capabilities and realizing its current roadmap for global expansion.” — Blue Continent Capital CEO Joseph Lee

SEOUL, KOREA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NCOP, a blockchain-based WEB 3.0 art and culture platform, has received an unsolicited strategic investment offer from a licensed institution governed by financial regulators. Singapore-based corporate advisory firm Blue Continent Capital made the offer on behalf of the investor and will manage negotiations and conduct due diligence.

Blue Continent Capital CEO Joseph Lee stated, “This is certainly positive news for the NCOP project moving forward. The offer is potentially transformative in terms of strengthening NCOP’s operational capabilities and realizing its current roadmap for global expansion.”

According to Lee, the investor has engaged Orne Haneul Attorneys at Law as local legal counsel to support its in-house counsel.

The due diligence team of advisors led by Blue Continent Capital expects to release its summary of findings by June 2023. Due diligence has already commenced and will be contingent upon a mutual confidentiality agreement that remains effective through the end of June 2023.

Further details, including the investor's name and terms of the transaction, will be released following due process and in accordance with the negotiated agreement.

About NCOP

NCOP Research PTE. LTD (NCOP) (UEN 202233358 N), located at Hong Lim Complex, 531A Upper Cross Street, #04-98, Postal 051531 is a non-fungible token (NFT) and Web 3.0 platform where artists and users evaluate and determine the value of NFTs. Its powerful Web 3.0 Tokenomics supports Metaverse capabilities and community governance known as decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). (http://ncop.io)

About Blue Continent Capital

Blue Continent Capital is a sustainability driven financial advisory group headquartered in Singapore with offices in Seoul, Honolulu, San Francisco, London, and Zurich. It is uniquely positioned to offer standard global financing and access to strategic investments in emerging markets.

--------------------- # END # --------------------------

Contact: