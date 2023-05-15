UPTA LED Light Fixtures With Superior Optics, Spill Light Control Design, High Lumens-per-Watt, IP66, and EXTREME-LIFE

180w APTA LED Area/Spot/Flood Light 960w APTA with U Mount

APTA LED lights are designed to provide powerful, reliable lighting for all high-mast lighting applications. High LPW, IP66, IK10 and EXTREME-LIFE Rating.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of APTA, a new line of LED area, spot, flood, and sports. This range of fixtures’ exceptional heat sink design produces an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 @ 200,000 hours, providing years of virtually maintenance-free performance. These fixtures also provide flawless lighting, with a choice of advanced optics, Kelvin, and color rendering of up to Ra>90 facilitating premium anti-glare illumination. This range provides up to 960 watts per light fixture and lumens per watt of up to 160. APTAs can provide over 150,000 lumens from a single light source. It is available in 120-277v and 347-480v versions. The range is also programmable, with the Microwave Motion Sensor being able to control multiple APTAs, allowing for energy use to be minimized through customizing programming options.

"The new APTA LED area lights, flood lights, spotlights, and sports lights are designed with advanced optics and heat management to provide the most powerful and reliable LED high bay lighting available," said Access Fixtures, CEO Steven Rothschild. "APTAs are built to provide years of virtually maintenance-free performance in high mast and other applications."

APTA is available in 2200K, 3000K, 4000K, 5000K, and 5700K. Remote LED drivers are also incorporated into the APTA range. There are several mounting types available, including U-mounting, T-mounting, and L-mounting. Its high-grade aluminum finish provides exceptional heat sink design and is available in both black and gray. A photocell is available as an optional extra, allowing APTA fixtures to turn on automatically when natural light decreases. Bird spikes are also available to stop wildlife from damaging the fixture. The fixture’s IP66 rating provides total protection from dust and strong jets of water, making the APTA ideal for dusty and/or wet locations. Its IK10 rating also makes this fixture vandal-proof, being able to resist up to 20 joules of impact. A five-year warranty comes as standard when APTA is operated in temperatures between -40°C and +50°C.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.