Maryland's newest Automotive Sales and Repair Facility with a Mission of Giving Back
"Gov-Motors Commitment to Superior Automotive Care: Driving towards a more affordable and reliable automotive experience for all customers."
Offering Superior Service and Savings”MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gov-Motors, Headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD, 21060
— Royce
Gov-Motors is pleased to announce the grand opening of its brand-new Used Auto Sales and Auto Repair facility in Glen Burnie, MD. This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to providing top-notch used cars and auto repair services, including auto detailing, for the residents of Glen Burnie and the surrounding communities.
The company's mission is to provide customers with the best possible service and the highest quality vehicles. All vehicles sold at the Gov-Motors Used Auto Sales facility undergo a rigorous inspection process to ensure they meet the highest standards of safety and quality. Customers can rest easy knowing that they are getting a reliable vehicle at a fair price.
Gov-Motors is also proud to offer a full-service auto repair shop staffed by highly trained technicians with years of experience in the auto repair industry. They use state-of-the-art equipment to diagnose and repair any issues with customers' vehicles. Whether customers need routine maintenance or major repairs, Gov-Motors can handle it all.
In addition to its Used Auto Sales and Auto Repair facilities, Gov-Motors is also offering auto detailing services to keep customers' vehicles looking their best. The auto detailing services include exterior and interior cleaning, waxing, polishing, and more.
For those who prefer to do their own repairs, Gov-Motors offers a wide range of purchasing options for parts. The company offers a variety of parts from trusted brands, and customers can easily order parts via the website or calling the store to purchase the parts they need.
As a way of showing appreciation for the sacrifices made by government employees, first responders, military personnel, and veterans, Gov-Motors is offering a special promotion. All government employees, first responders, military personnel, and veterans, including DOD contractors and family members, will receive a 25% discount on all auto repair services.
"We're thrilled to be opening our new facility in Glen Burnie," said Royce, CEO of Gov-Motors. "Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that this facility is the best it can be. We're excited to provide our customers with the highest quality vehicles and auto repair services in the area."
The new Gov-Motors facility is conveniently located in Glen Burnie, MD, making it easy for customers to get to. The facility is equipped with a comfortable waiting area, free Wi-Fi, and refreshments to make the experience as pleasant as possible for customers.
Gov-Motors is committed to providing exceptional service and a hassle-free experience to its customers. The company wants to help customers find the perfect vehicle for their needs and keep their vehicles running smoothly for years to come.
"We understand that buying a car and getting it serviced can be a stressful experience," said Royce. "That's why we're dedicated to making the process as easy and stress-free as possible for our customers. We want to be their go-to source for all their automotive needs."
The launch of the Gov-Motors Used Auto Sales and Auto Repair facility in Glen Burnie, MD is a significant milestone for the company. With its commitment to quality and exceptional service, Gov-Motors is poised to become a leader in the used auto sales and auto repair industry.
Customers can visit the Gov-Motors website to learn more about the company's services, view its inventory of used vehicles, and schedule an appointment for auto repair services. The company's friendly and knowledgeable staff are always available to answer any questions customers may have.
"We're excited to be a part of the Glen Burnie community and to serve the automotive needs of its residents," said Royce. "We look forward to building lasting relationships with our customers and becoming a trusted source for all their automotive needs."
Royce Dennis
Royce 1 Automotive LLC. DBA Gov Motors
+1 443-713-1497
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok