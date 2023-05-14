Madame Laveau's CBD Voodoo Cremes: A Mystical Skincare Experience Set to Debut on Amazon Prime's 'Ready Set StartUP'
Experience the magic of Madame Laveau's CBD Voodoo Cremes, a London-crafted skincare line debuting on Amazon Prime's 'Ready Set StartUP', May 17.
I'm thrilled to showcase our enchanting CBD body butters on 'Ready Set StartUP.' Our products reflect my Creole heritage and modern innovation, crafted with care in London.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover the mystical allure of Madame Laveau's CBD Voodoo Cremes, inspired by the Voodoo Queen of New Orleans and Lonnee Hamilton's Creole heritage. These enchanting potions, crafted in London, blend CBD and ancient spiritual wisdom for a captivating CBD wellness experience.
— Lonnee Hamilton
Catch Madame Laveau's CBD Voodoo Cremes on Amazon Prime's "Ready Set StartUP" on May 17. This exciting series follows global entrepreneurs competing in challenges for a £100,000 business kickstart.
Founder Lonnee Hamilton shares her excitement: "I'm thrilled to showcase our enchanting CBD body butters on 'Ready Set StartUP.' Our products reflect my Creole heritage and modern innovation, crafted with care in London. I hope viewers are captivated by our unique approach."
Experience the magic of Madame Laveau's CBD Voodoo Cremes, promising to soothe body and soul. For inquiries, contact Zoe Palazzo at press@madamelaveau.com.
Don't miss "Ready Set StartUP" on May 17 on Amazon Prime in the US and UK and immerse yourself in Madame Laveau's CBD Voodoo Cremes' mystical charm.
About Madame Laveau's CBD Voodoo Cremes:
Madame Laveau's CBD Voodoo Cremes is a London-based skincare company offering a unique fusion of CBD and ancient spiritual practices. The brand's products promote wellness, relaxation, and enchanting CBD experiences. For more information, visit http://madamelaveau.com.
