Blood Bank Market Set to Experience Striking Growth, Estimated to Cross USD 21.86 billion by 2027 (Updated PDF 2023)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐๐š๐ง๐ค ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐–๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐, ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐‚๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฌ, ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฆ๐š, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐–๐ก๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐‚๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฌ), ๐ ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง (๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง), ๐๐š๐ง๐ค ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐œ), ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ (๐‡๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ, ๐€๐ฆ๐›๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‚๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐‚๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐œ๐ฌ & ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ): ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽโ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•." According to the report, the global ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐๐š๐ง๐ค ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž was Valued at ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ“ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— and is Projected to Garner ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ” ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•, registering a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ•% from 2020 to 2027.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Blood Bank Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Blood Bank Market and its growth potential in the future.

High prevalence of hematologic diseases, rise in accidents, and growth in the geriatric population drive the growth of the global blood bank market. However, wastage of donated blood and stringent rules and regulations hinder market growth. On the other hand, growth in blood transfusion in emerging nations creates new opportunities in the coming years.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐๐š๐ง๐ค ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

โ€ข The American Red Cross

โ€ข Vitalant

โ€ข New York Blood Centre

โ€ข Australian Red Cross

โ€ข Japan Red Cross Society

โ€ข American Association of Blood Banks

โ€ข America's Blood Centers

โ€ข Canadian Blood Services

โ€ข Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

โ€ข Blood Bank of Alaska

๐๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐๐š๐ง๐ค ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: โ€“

Based on product type, the red blood cell segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global blood bank market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to high demand for transfusion of red blood cells over whole blood in patients suffering from anemia. In addition, rise in demand of red blood cell for cases of excessive bleeding due to trauma, surgery or childbirth further augments the growth of the segment. However, the platelet segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027, owing to high prevalence of dengue in tropical countries and increase in the adoption of modern treatment of hypo proliferative thrombocytopenia.

Based on function, the testing segment contributed to the highest market share with nearly one-third of the global blood bank market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is attributed to high cost of screening tests of blood and its components as well as large number of diagnostic tests that are conducted during processing of blood. However, the collection segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in demand for blood transfusion and rise in prevalence of hematological diseases globally.

Based on region, Europe accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for more than one-third of the global blood bank market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, large number of diagnosed patients, rise in number of blood donations, and supportive healthcare policies. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in demand for blood transfusion and introduction of supportive reimbursement policies by the healthcare system. In addition, North America is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

โ€ข This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current blood bank market trends and future estimations from 2022 to 2032, which assists in identifying the prevailing blood bank market opportunities.

โ€ข An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

โ€ข A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global blood bank market is provided.

โ€ข The key regulatory guidelines for the blood bank market are critically dealt with according to geography.

โ€ข An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

By Region Outlook

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

