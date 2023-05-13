Sonia Marta, a 15-year-old Author, Shares her Story in New Book
Young writer featured in a book with women from all around the world, called Women Leading the WayLONDON, LONDON, UK, May 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonia Marta, a 15-year-old, author of 3 published books is part of a collaboration sharing advice and inspiring women to step into leadership, believe in themselves and do their part to change the world in big and small ways!
What if we could inspire people everywhere to lead the way?
This question was the inspiration for creating this book. A vision to create something beautiful yet powerful that would inspire others to lead, take action, in their own lives and the work they do and find ways to make the world a better place.
Women Leading the Way highlights the importance of women's leadership and the positive impact it can have on society and offers readers a collection of diverse perspectives and experiences from women who have excelled across a range of fields and industries. The book aims to inspire and empower women who aspire to leadership positions by providing practical advice, insights, and tools for success.
This book is a collection of stories for women by women focused on inspiring purpose, vision and leadership. Featuring real-life, relatable role-models from all walks of life who are women changing the world through entrepreneurialism, education, conscious living, giving back, advocacy, innovation and more who had the courage to listen to the call to step into leadership and took action to make it happen!
Having the confidence to take action as a changemaker is one of the most important qualities you need to succeed in making a difference as Sonia Marta explains, “Never give up on your dreams, no matter how challenging or impossible they seem. If you envision it, you’re already becoming it.”
Co-author Peace Mitchell of Women Leading the Way says, “Believing in yourself is an incredible force of power that starts with you. Whether you want to change the world, invent an incredible product, take on the big brands, inspire people, take your business global, start a movement, or dream bigger in any way, it’s time to take action and follow that calling!”
It can be challenging to be a successful leader and Sonia Marta gives this advice for others thinking about stepping into leadership. ”My advice is to believe in yourself and your vision and keep taking small daily steps toward your goals. Don't be afraid to fail or make mistakes, as they are essential to learning.”
“We wrote this book because we know that so many women out there with big dreams and ambitions are playing small and being held back by fear and self-doubt. We wanted to send a strong and clear message to the world and women everywhere that it doesn’t have to be this way, and this book will guide you through overcoming your fears and self-doubt and inspire you to embrace instead the courage to follow your dreams and lead with confidence.” Mitchell explains.
Women Leading the World was launched globally in London this April at the London Book Fair and will be followed by an online festival featuring interviews and presentations from each author during May.
For more information about Women Leading the Way visit www.wcwpress.com
For an interview with Sonia Marta contact https://linktr.ee/soniamartauthor and office@soniamarta.ro
Sonia Marta
