The Hollies Retreats Expands Geographical Footprint to Barbados with Luxury Holiday Villas
Explore Heaven on Earth Vacationing at Luxurious Self-Catering Properties at The White House and Salt LifeUSA, May 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hollies Retreats has been offering a suite of luxury self-catering properties, forest lodges and estates in Cheshire and Scotland for guests. They have expanded their geographical footprint to the Caribbean Island with two luxury properties, Salt Life and The White House on the West Coast of Barbados. They are now called The Hollies Retreats Barbados Villas. The White House at Porters Place is a brand-new luxury home in the heart of the Platinum West Coast of Barbados. Porters Place situated on Mango Drive will be available from August 2023 and bookings will be open soon. This place boasts of the quintessential Bajan with tall palm trees gently swaying with the breeze from the nearby beaches. Surrounded by manicured gardens, The White House villas have many amenities to pamper the guests.
Porters on Mango Drive is not just a luxurious holiday resort but a sustainable one at that with rainwater harvesting and electricity powered by solar panels. The beautifully designed bedrooms offer ultimate comfort and the elegant bathrooms offer a spa-like experience. The fully fitted kitchens with island countertop offer a spacious cook space to make meals using local ingredients. The dining area is on the terrace overlooking the pool and sun loungers. A fully equipped gym will be added shortly. The gated villa is monitored 24/7, covering all entry and exit points and common areas.
Salt Life is a boutique gated resort of Claridges and includes only 10 villas. This property features a shared swimming pool with waterfalls, a central gazebo and sun loungers. This area is surrounded by a lush landscape spreading across 2 acres. Claridges, a boutique gated resort at Salt Life has villas with spacious bedrooms, open living/ dining/ kitchen are, private outdoor terraces with BBQ and garden furniture and en-suite bathrooms. This resort is just a few minutes from the famous Gibbes Bay and Mullins Beach. Guests can also take a day to explore other beaches such as Pebbles Beach, Batts Rock Beach and Sandy Lane Beach which are a few kilometers away.
The Hollies Retreats Barbados Villas are welcoming homes designed with great attention to detail, making the guests feel at home and never to return. Each of the luxury villas are located centrally so guests can spend less time traveling and more time exploring, sightseeing or simply relaxing. Whether it is a big family or a group of friends, these spacious villas will surely offer privacy to every guest. This city has plenty to offer for those who want to get out and explore Barbados. From cafes and bars that feature local delicacies and refreshing beverages to experiencing Barbadian art and entertainment, there is no dearth of things to do and things to see in this part of the Caribbean.
To learn more about The Hollies Retreats Barbados Villas visit https://luxurybarbados.villas
About The Hollies Retreats
The Hollies Retreats offers two luxurious private properties in Barbados for tourists looking for an extravagant vacation. This boutique resort offers luxury villa rentals in the Caribbean.
