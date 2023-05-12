Governor Abbott Activates Additional Flash Flood Resources For Texas

TEXAS, May 12 - May 12, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state emergency response resources ahead of heavy rainfall and a heightened threat of flash flooding across the state this weekend.

"As storms with heavy rainfall move across our state this weekend, Texans are advised to remain weather-aware and mindful of flash flood risks in their area," said Governor Abbott. "Additional flash flooding resources have been activated to prepare the state’s swift response for any emergency assistance over the course of this storm. As many of us gather with our families this Mother's Day weekend, Texans are also urged to remain extremely cautious and avoid crossing flowing streams or flooded roadways to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

According to the National Weather Service, Central, South, and Southwest Texas face an increased risk of heavy rainfall and flash flooding beginning today through Sunday. Texans are encouraged to monitor local forecast information.

At the direction of the Governor, TDEM has activated the following resources to support severe weather and flash flooding response operations across the state:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): 10 Swiftwater Boat Squads, three Floodwater Teams, two High Profile Vehicles, totaling over 20 boats and over 80 responders

10 Swiftwater Boat Squads, three Floodwater Teams, two High Profile Vehicles, totaling over 20 boats and over 80 responders Texas Department of Public Safety: Three Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Tactical Marine Unit

Three Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Tactical Marine Unit Texas Department of Transportation: Eight High Profile Vehicles

Eight High Profile Vehicles Texas National Guard: Two Rotary Wing Aircraft

The following state resources were placed on standby for mobilization as conditions warrant:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations

Boat Teams to support water rescue operations Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/Water/Wastewater Monitoring

Air/Water/Wastewater Monitoring Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Public Works Response Team

Earlier this week, at the Governor's direction, TDEM deployed four Texas A&M Task Force 1 Swiftwater Boat Squads.

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit map.texasflood.org for more information.

Sign up for your community’s warning system.

Build a disaster supply kit.

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas—never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit TexasReady.gov.