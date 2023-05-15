The New Kids' on the Block
Yombu face-painter in action
Connecting Party Planners To Quality EntertainersBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Kids' Entertainment Marketplace That Connects Parents To Quality Entertainers
Summary: Yombu Marketplace for Kids entertainers launches in the US in New York, followed by Miami and LA.
Birthday parties and kid’s events are about to get a lot easier to plan thanks to the imminent launch of a new entertainment marketplace, Yombu.
Yombu is a hub for children’s entertainers and party planners/parents, bringing the two closer together. Entertainers can create accounts and offer their services for children’s parties while party planners can effortlessly find quality talent for their upcoming events.
It’s a straightforward system that speeds up party planning and helps quality entertainers generate more bookings every week. Yombu Marketplace is currently due to launch in the US on the 15th of May 2023, starting in New York. Following this, the marketplace will be open in Miami and LA just a few weeks later.
Providing an Uber-like experience for entertainers and party planners
The best way to describe Yombu is that it’s Uber for kids’ parties. Parents or party planners can make accounts and search for different entertainers. This includes things like face painters, magicians, balloon artists, singers, and many more. The entertainer is notified when a booking is requested, and they can approve it if it fits their schedule. They then come to the event when required and all payments are handled via the online marketplace.
It is absolutely effortless and allows party planners to find vetted and safe entertainers for children’s parties.
There’s a review system on the site too, which ensures that all entertainers have to adhere to high standards. If they don’t, they get low-star ratings from planners, making it easier to see which ones to trust.
The entire booking system is so easy a child could do it in under five minutes! Planners are also kept in the loop with updates if something goes wrong and an entertainer has to cancel. It certainly takes the stress out of party planning while allowing entertainers to find as much work as possible.
Parents will be happy to find great entertainment in a matter of minutes, entertainers will be glad to get regular work, and kids will be over the moon after a memorable party
Yombu Launches Nationwide Soon!
As mentioned, the official launch for Yombu is 05/15/2023 where it will kick things off in New York. A few weeks later, it will release in Miami and Los Angeles, but there are plans for it to be available across the country.
In the future, Yombu is expected to launch in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Jacksonville, Phoenix, San Diego, and San Francisco. Party planners and entertainers are encouraged to check the website for updates on when the marketplace will be coming to their nearest city.
About Yombu
Yombu is a kids’ entertainment marketplace that connects party planners and parents with quality entertainers in the US. It offers a booking system where planners can search for entertainers and instantly book them for parties.
More information is available at the website here: https://yombu.com/us/.
