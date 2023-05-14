HackerEarth Appoints SalesEdge as their Sales Enablement Partner to Transform Customer Acquisition
The partnership will focus on training & enabling the sales team to adopt a consultative sales process that can scale with the organisation & fuel growth.
HackerEarth is one of the most customer focused SaaS companies in the industry today, and we’re delighted to be their sales enablement partner.”SUNNYVALE, CAIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HackerEarth and SalesEdge announce a partnership aimed at transforming HackerEarth’s sales and other customer facing teams’ approach to customer acquisition and engagement.
Headquartered in California, United States, HackerEarth is the most comprehensive developer assessment software that helps companies to accurately measure the skills of developers during the recruiting process. More than 1000 companies across the globe use HackerEarth to improve the quality of their engineering hires and reduce the time spent by recruiters on screening candidates.
The partnership will not only focus on training and enabling the sales team to adopt a consultative and value-based sales process, but also build a structured and repeatable sales process that can scale with the organisation. This will thereby help in enhancing customer experience and driving business growth.
“HackerEarth has always invested in employees to enhance their skillsets and enable them to follow the right processes, and our partnership with SalesEdge is another step in our journey towards customer delight. SalesEdge brings un-paralleled expertise in B2B sales, a proven sales methodology, and a world- class sales training that would equip our sales team with the tools and skills needed to engage customers in a more consultative way.” - said Ankith Appaiah, Senior Vice President, HackerEarth.
SalesEdge’s training programs will be 100% customised to meet the unique needs of HackerEarth’s sales team, with a focus on enhancing their sales and client engagement skills.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhawani Srivastava, Founder and CEO, SalesEdge said, “HackerEarth is one of the most customer focused SaaS companies in the industry today, and we’re delighted to be their sales enablement partner. Our goal is to constantly move the needle on sales productivity. In the last 10 years, we’ve invested in innovation and research to bring most scientifically designed sales training solutions to our clients. We believe this partnership will enable HackerEarth to deliver exceptional business value to their customers and drive year-on-year growth."
The partnership between HackerEarth and SalesEdge underscores a shared commitment to providing customers with best-in-class products and services that meet their unique needs. By empowering its sales team with the right tools and training, HackerEarth is better positioned to deliver on this promise and drive business success.
About HackerEarth:
HackerEarth is an online technical-recruitment platform that helps create tests and evaluate candidates to find the right fit for your team. HackerEarth enables organisations to save the time taken to go through hundreds of resumes by automating the process thus helping you to filter the candidates quickly.
For more information, visit www.hackerearth.com
About SalesEdge:
SalesEdge is a B2B sales training company that enables sales teams globally to adopt a value based and consultative way to prospect and sell to CXO level buyers. Using SalesEdge’s proven and proprietary sales methodology, it develops continuous learning and enablement solutions that help change behaviours and enhance the effectiveness of sales teams.
SalesEdge also specialises in building SDR and Inside sales teams, and provides Rent-a-Rep service and sales process consulting.
For more information, visit www.salesedge.in
Monica Wilson
HackerEarth
