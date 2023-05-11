From Izhak Dayan, Chief Rabbi of Geneva, Switzerland

AZERBAIJAN, May 11 - Most Respected Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,

Salama ‘Alaykoum Warahmatou Allah Wabarakatih,

As this year was announced the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader, paying respect to the blessed memory of the founder of independent Azerbaijan, I take the opportunity to extend my warm heartfelt congratulations to your good self and people of Azerbaijan, on this momentous occasion.

In one of your recent speeches, your excellency beautifully expressed “Heydar Aliyev was always a person who was protecting the interests of the people of Azerbaijan. Regardless of the time, regardless of the political situation… he was defending the interests of the Azerbaijani people. He was trying to do everything so that we keep our identity.”

Your wise leadership is most impressive, as your excellency is continuing the mission of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, may his memory continue to be a blessing, and may your excellency be blessed with continued wisdom and strength to serve your nation.

It is wonderful to witness the fruitful relationship between the Azerbaijan and Israel, and as I am the vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), I would be greatly honored to have opportunity to meet Your Excellency during month of November, 2023.

Very much looking forward to our productive discussions, as we all share common universal values.

Meanwhile, kindly accept, your excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and respect.

With warmest greetings,

I remain your brother,

Rabbi Dr. Izhak Dayan

Chief Rabbi of Geneva, Switzerland

Vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the Conference of European Rabbis