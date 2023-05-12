Submit Release
From Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar

AZERBAIJAN, May 12 - 12 May 2023, 16:19

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of your father, Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijan people and founder of the independent state of Azerbaijan, please accept my best wishes on behalf of Masdar as you celebrate this momentous occasion.

Heydar Aliyev was a gifted statesman with a bold vision to shape a strong energy economy that contributes to the long-term prosperity of Azerbaijan. Today, that vision continues to thrive under Your Excellency’s leadership.

Masdar is honored to be playing an important role in supporting that vision, and we deeply value our partnership with Azerbaijan as we continue to work together to develop world-class clean energy projects.

Once again, please accept my best wishes on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev and the Year of Aliyev.

Sincerely,

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi

Chief Executive Officer of Masdar

