The Roots Picnic 2023 Lineup Is Loaded With Legends And Icons

PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2023 – The Roots Picnic has become a Philly summertime tradition — something of an annual reunion, really — and features performances from some of the biggest names in music.

Curated by and named after Philadelphia’s own critically acclaimed band The Roots, this is one music fest not to be missed.

The 2023 festival is set to take place from June 2 to 4, 2023. Attendees can look forward to performances from the legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill, the one-and-only Diddy (performing with The Roots!) and Philly’s own Lil Uzi Vert. Did we mention Busta Rhymes, Eve, Roy Ayers and The Isley Brothers? Whew.

For the first time, the event opens with a standup set on Friday night, as Dave Chappelle kicks off the festivities with a night of comedy at the Wells Fargo Center (separate tickets are required for this event).

Back at the Mann Center, the live podcast stage sees heavy hitters like Charlamagne Tha God, Questlove Supreme and Off The Record with DJ Akademiks.

With so much action jammed into just three days, this year’s festival is the perfect time to book a long weekend in Philly.

2023 Highlights — A Star-Studded Lineup:

​​This year’s Roots Picnic lineup is stacked from top to bottom. The 2023 festival lineup includes:

Diddy with The Roots

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Lil Uzi Vert

Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers and The Isley Bros

Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes and Eve

Ari Lennox

Lucky Daye

City Girls

Maverick City

Glorilla

DJ Drama

Kindred The Family Soul

State Property Reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks)

… and much more!

Live Podcast Stage:

In addition to the star-studded lineup of musical performances, a live podcast stage hosts live episode recordings of some of today’s most popular podcasts including:

Charlamagne Tha God

Off The Record with DJ Akademiks

Don’t Call Me White Girl

Lip Service with Angela Yee

Questlove Supreme

People’s Party with Talib Kweli

Pour Minds

Trap Nerds

The Office XIV

Check out The Roots Picnic official site for the complete lineup of musicians and podcasters.

The Experience:

Each year, The Roots are joined by an incredible selection of artists, which in the past have included Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Solang, Meek Mill and many more.

In addition to its famous headliners, The Roots Picnic frequently features talented up-and-comers and hometown acts representing Philly onstage.

Look for music all day on multiple stages, as well as a podcast stage featuring, naturally, Questlove Supreme and a number of other shows.

The festival also features a wide variety of on-site local food and merchandise vendors for eating, drinking, shopping and more.

Tickets:

Tickets are required to attend The Roots Picnic and are available for purchase online.

Note: Each ticket includes a two-day festival pass for all performances and podcast recordings at the Mann Center. Tickets to Friday night’s Dave Chappelle performance at the Wells Fargo Center must be purchased separately.

Click here to view more show information and purchase tickets.

Hotel Packages:

Looking for a comfy place to rest up in between the festival’s three days of stacked sets? We’ve got you covered.

Make your Roots Picnic weekend extra special while getting a great deal that lets you explore more of Philly. Book the Visit Philly Overnight Package and get free hotel parking and choose-your-own-adventure perks, including tickets to Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, or the National Constitution Center and the Museum of the American Revolution.

Or keep things simple with the Visit Philly 3-Day Stay hotel package, which allows you to book two nights and get one free at participating hotels.

