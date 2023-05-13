Berlin Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3002823
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/10/23, 1100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: William McConnell
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/11/23, State Police received a report of an assault that occurred the day before. McConnell got into an argument with a household member and put his hands around his throat. On 05/12/23, McConnell was taken into custody for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. He was later released on conditions of release and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division.
COURT DATE / TIME: 05/15/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
