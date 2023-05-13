Berlin Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3002823

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/10/23, 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: William McConnell

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/11/23, State Police received a report of an assault that occurred the day before. McConnell got into an argument with a household member and put his hands around his throat. On 05/12/23, McConnell was taken into custody for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. He was later released on conditions of release and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division.

COURT DATE / TIME: 05/15/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648