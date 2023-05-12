Recreational Crabbing Now Open Coast Wide

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce the opening of recreational crab harvesting on the south Oregon coast as recent marine biotoxin domoic acid levels have fallen below the limit. Recreational crabbing is now open along the entire Oregon coast from the Washington border to the California border. This includes Dungeness crab and red rock crab harvested from the ocean, in bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.

It is always recommended that you remove the guts of the crab prior to cooking, which includes the removal and discard of the viscera, internal organs and gills. Toxins cannot be removed by cooking, freezing or any other treatment. ODA will continue to test for biotoxins in the coming weeks.

Because of Oregon’s precautionary management of biotoxins, the crab and shellfish products currently being sold in retail markets and restaurants are safe for consumers.

For more information call Oregon Department of Agriculture’s (ODA) shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón y el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón anuncian la apertura de la recolección recreativa de cangrejos en la costa sur de Oregón, ya que los niveles recientes de ácido domoico de la biotoxina marina han caído por debajo del límite. La pesca recreativa de cangrejos ahora está abierta a lo largo de toda la costa de Oregón, desde la frontera con Washington hasta la frontera con California. Esto incluye el cangrejo Dungeness y el cangrejo rojo de roca capturados en el océano, en bahías y estuarios, y en playas, muelles, muelles y malecones.

Siempre se recomienda quitar las tripas del cangrejo antes de cocinarlo, lo que incluye quitar y desechar las vísceras, los órganos internos y las branquias. Las toxinas no se pueden eliminar cocinando, congelando o cualquier otro tratamiento. La ODA continuará realizando pruebas de biotoxinas en las próximas semanas.

Debido al manejo preventivo de biotoxinas de Oregón, los productos de cangrejo y mariscos que se venden actualmente en los supermercados, tiendas, y restaurantes son seguros para los consumidores.

Para obtener más información, llame a la línea directa de información sobre seguridad de mariscos de ODA al (800) 448-2474 o visite la página web de cierres de mariscos de ODA en:

http://oda.direct/ShellfishClosures.