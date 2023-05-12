Hospital Bed Company Announces "Best 3 Low Air Loss Mattress Systems in 2023" for Home Care and Long Term Care

Moxi Salute RDX low air loss mattress system with alternating pressure Prius Rhythm Multi Low Air Loss Mattress System with alternating pressure for home care of hospital care Prius Duet Low Air Loss Mattress with alternating pressure and lateral patient turning feature

Finding a low air loss mattress system for a hospital can be challenging. With so many choices we review the 3 best selling mattress systems to make it easier.

Finding a quality low air loss hospital bed mattress can be challenging. With so many low air loss mattress models available USA Med Bed helps consumers learn how they work and which ones are best.” — Sean Callahan

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to finding a low air loss mattress there are many choices and many mattress versions to choose from. "Low air loss" is a feature in a hospital bed air mattress system that includes small holes on top of the air baffles to release air over the surface of the mattress. This air circulating over the surface of the mattress helps keep a patients skin dry and thus helps reduce the risk of getting a bed sore. For patients that already have bed sores, pressure wounds or skin ulcers this air flow helps dry the moist skin around the bed sore and then the bed sore itself. The low air loss mattress features thus is only as good as the size of the pump or coming into the mattress and the size of the holes on the air baffles releasing air over the surface. We review the best 3 low air loss mattress systems for 2023 below.1. Prius Moxi Salute RDX Low Air Loss MattressThis is our most air popular low air mattress for people on a budget. This hospital bed mattress system has a three in one alternating pressure system that deflates every third air bladder keeping the person supported on a two thirds air surface. When most air mattress systems have a fifty fifty alternating pressure system which only keep the patient in bed supported on a fifty percent air surface. The lower amount of air support means that people can bottom out easier on the mattress system. With a two thirds alternating pressure system the person in bed get more relief from the air bladder systems deflating. This is also good for changing the parts of the body . The mattress also includes a "Happy Feat" feature reduces the air pressure in the five air baffles by the foot area and thus reduces the risk of getting pressure wounds or skin ulcers on the bottom of the heals. This is a high quality home care mattress system for home use and long term care.2. Prius Rhythm Multi Low Air Loss MattressThe Prius Rhythm Multi Low Air Loss Mattress is a number one top selling mattress and an air mattress system used in hospitals all over the United States. This air mattress system includes a large hospital grade compressor and four holes on each air baffle (two on each side) that release a large amount of air over the surface of the mattress. This air mattress system is used for wound care, ICU and acute care departments in hospitals. The size of the compressor is larger than in the Moxi Salute RDX thus making it a hospital grade low air loss mattress. This mattress also includes the alternating pressure and the "Happy Feet" air system feature to reduce the risk of bed sores on the heals. This air mattress system can be used for patients with level one , two, three or four bed sores and is commonly used to help dry up bed sore areas and assist with healing. This is an ideal hospital bed mattress for patients spending the majority time in bed or sitting and can also be used for home care patients.3. Prius Duet Low Air Loss Mattress SystemThe Prius Duet is an air mattress system that includes all of the same features with low air loss and alternating pressure with the Prius Rhythm Multi but also includes a "lateral rotation" feature that will turn the patient automatically. Although there are some hospital bed models with a turning frame to turn the patient in bed, air mattress systems are safer and more controlled way to do that. This lateral rotation turning feature is also considered a pulmonary care feature for preventing fluid build up in the lungs. The Prius Duet air mattress system can turn the person from every five minutes to ninety minutes depending on the setting placed by the nurse or caregiver. The auto patient turning or "lateral rotation" feature make this mattress popular for patients with ALS, MS, quadriplegic, paraplegic and patients with limited mobility who are at the greatest risk of getting bed sores. This air mattress system is used for home care and also in hospitals and also includes the "Happy Feat" system for heal protection.With so many choices for low air loss mattresses understanding what the differences are helps make the best decision on what air system is best for each patient. Although there are many models of air mattresses with a low air loss feature many are not sufficient for patients spending the majority of time in bed since the pumps and holes in the mattress are so small they do not circulate enough air on the surface to adequately care for the patient. It is also important to understand that there is a difference between hospital grade equipment and home care equipment and these points are made and discussed in the mattress systems picked as being "The Best 3 Low Air Loss Mattresses for 2023".USA Med Bed, LLC is a hospital bed company that provides new, used and refurbished medical beds, air mattress systems and durable medical equipment all over the United States. With locations in San Diego California and Richmond Virginia the company specializes in taking care of patients that need higher levels of patient care. USA Med Bed each year evaluates the top air mattresses and hospital bed models to help consumers choose and understand what options may be best for their situation and understand the differences in each. The company also carries used refurbished hospital beds from Hill Rom and Stryker with built in air mattress systems. For more information on low air loss mattress systems and hospital beds with an air mattress contact USA Med Bed at (858) 263-4894 in San Diego or (540) 327-7376 in Richmond Virginia or visit their website at https://www.1hospitalbeds.com

